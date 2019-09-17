CS:GO bots’ aim got better after the latest update

Valve released a small update for Counter-Strike: Global Offensive yesterday. The main change is the bots’ aim in deathmatch mode.

The deathmatch bots were updated with “an experimental decision framework based on behavior trees,” according to Valve.

iDex on Twitter Last @CSGO Update ] You can try new Bots AI in any mode with this command : mp_bot_ai_bt “scripts/ai/deathmatch/bt_default.kv3” (you need to mp_restartgame 1 after) BOT Shawn new aim is scary asf @DonHaci https://t.co/zBblw0CbXN

You can enable the bots’ new artificial intelligence on your own server by opening the console and typing the command “mp_bot_ai_bt “scripts/ai/deathmatch/bt_default.kv3.” Then all you have to do is restart the server with “mp_restartgame 1.”

These bots aren’t as deadly as real players, but their decision making has improved, they aim much more quickly, and they’re better at controlling a gun’s recoil.

The older bots were almost incapable of killing real players in a straight aim duel, but the newer ones can be a problem for beginner players.

If Valve is satisfied with these results, it could end up updating the bots’ artificial intelligence in matchmaking because it’s horrible to play with a bot on your team if a player disconnects from the game.

It’s unknown how long Valve will keep up with this experiment. You can check out the new bots in any deathmatch mode available in the game or by creating your own server to play with bots.