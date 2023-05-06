The essential BLAST Paris CS:GO Major Pick ‘Em guide

It’s the end of an era, as the final Major for CS:GO is set to start soon with BLAST Paris, and that means the final opportunity for players to play the Pick ‘Em challenge and earn the illustrious diamond coin (in CS:GO at least).

With less than a week before the start of BLAST Paris, Valve released the final CS:GO Major’s viewer pass in addition to the capsules containing team stickers and player autograph stickers for the tournament’s Contenders, Challengers, and Legends. Viewer pass owners can compete in the Pick ‘Em challenge and complete objectives en route to upgrading their Paris Major event coin.

Here’s a helpful guide for making your picks for the BLAST Paris CS:GO Major.

How to play the Pick ‘Em Challenge

Players can purchase the BLAST Paris CS:GO Major from the game’s main menu. On the store section at the bottom of the main page, head to the Paris section. You can purchase the pass on its own for $10, or pay $18 and get three Souvenir Tokens.

For both the Challengers and Legends Stage, you will make nine selections: one team to go 3-0, one team to go 0-3, and seven teams that will advance past that given stage. For both of these stages, you will need to get five of those nine predictions correct to complete a challenge.

Prior to the start of the Champions Stage, you’ll need to fill out the entire playoff bracket, including who wins the grand finals.

Here are the full list of challenges you can complete during the Pick ‘Em Challenge:

Activate your coin before the tournament is over.

Place all nine Pick ‘Em predictions for the Challengers Stage before it begins.

Get five correct Pick ‘Em predictions for the Challengers Stage.

Place all nine Pick ‘Em predictions for the Legends Stage before it begins.

Get five correct Pick ‘Em predictions for the Legends Stage.

Place all seven Pick ‘Em predictions for the Champions Stage before it begins.

Place two correct Pick ‘Em predictions for the quarterfinals.

Place one correct Pick ‘Em prediction for the semifinals.

Make a correct Pick ‘Em prediction for the grand final.

BLAST Paris Major – Challengers Stage Pick ‘Em suggestions

Picks by Scott Robertson. Screen grabbed via Valve.

Players familiar with the Pick ‘Em challenge are familiar with something called the ‘3-0 dilemma’. Your instinct is to pick one of the best teams, such as G2 or FaZe, but if that team loses one match, you could potentially miss out on two predictions if they end up advancing anyway.

While FaZe and G2 are certainly good selections for the 3-0, I’d like to suggest a team that could very easily go 3-0 or not make it past Challengers at all: Ninjas in Pyjamas. The team certainly has talent on the roster, enough to go on a nice run, but their consistency and cohesion issues could mean failing to get three wins at all.

As for the 0-3 selection, Grayhound and IHC (now known as The Mongolz) were popular choices in Rio that each ended up stealing a win, while both 00 Nation and Imperial fell flat in front of their home crowd. Grayhound and The Mongolz are still solid choices, given how tough their opening matches are, but Fluxo from Brazil has also emerged as a popular selection.

There are four teams ranked in HLTV’s top ten that are in the Challengers Stage: G2, FaZe, Liquid, and ENCE. All four should be booked to advance and potentially considered for the 3-0 spot.