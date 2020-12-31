For nearly a decade, Counter-Strike: Global Offensive has been at the forefront of tactical shooters and continues to boast a large active playerbase.

One aspect of the title that has always been popular is the marketplace, where players are able to buy and sell in-game cosmetics with each other. Due to the loot crate system that randomizes what reward players could gain from opening a crate, some players will often opt to spend slightly more money to ensure they get the skin they are chasing.

One of the more popular yet expensive cosmetic items, knife skins are sought after by most players. Due to their extremely low drop chance and hefty price tag, many players do not have a skin for their knife.

Fortunately, some knives in CS:GO are reasonably priced for players who are looking to get a skin for their knife without breaking the bank.

Here are the cheapest knives in CS:GO.

Navaja Knife

Screengrab via Valve

The cheapest of all knives on the marketplace, the Navaja Knife is one of the more simple and less transformative skins in the game. The knife style was included back in August 2018 in an update along with multiple other new knives. As with all different knives in CS:GO, there are a range of skins that vary in appearance and quality, but if you’re after a cheap knife and not too fussed about the aesthetics, you can pick up a Navaja Knife for around $66.

Shadow Daggers

Screengrab via Valve

When initially released in 2015, Shadow Daggers were some of the rarest knife skins in the game, but over time, their value has diminished as more players look to sell.

Shadow Daggers are a pair of knives and one of the very few dual-wielded weapons in the game. Some of the more expensive skins for the weapon are still heavily sought after and can generate an exorbitant price tag but skins like the Safari Mesh, Rust Coat, and Stained are usually very well priced and sit around $75.

Gut Knife

Gut Knife Slaughter - Screengrab via Valve

One of the very first knives acquirable in CS:GO, the Gut Knife is immediately identifiable by the hook on the end of the blade. The Gut Knife can be picked up for a similar price to the Shadow Daggers for players who are not worried about the skin or quality. The best budget-friendly skins to keep an eye on the market for are Safari Mesh, Night, or Rust Coat.

Falchion Knife

Screengrab via Valve

As an addition to the game in April 2017, players could acquire and open Falchion crates with the hope of getting their hands on the Falchion Knife.

The Falchion Knife has a similar appearance to that of the Navaja Knife, as it has a fold-away blade into the complete steel handle. Since its release, the knife's popularity has dropped as many players opt to use larger, flashier knife skins, though.

Due to this, you can snatch up a Falchion Knife on the marketplace for a reasonable price and add it to your collection.

Stiletto Knife

Screengrab via Valve

With a retractable spring-loaded blade, what makes the Stiletto Knife unique is the thin straight blade protruding from the handle.

Although it is most expensive knife on our list, it remains on the cheaper side, available under $100 for a range of skins. If you are after a budget-friendly Stiletto Knife, keep your eyes open for a Boreal Forest or Scorched skin.