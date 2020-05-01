The best CS:GO skins in 2020

Image via Steam Community Market Image via Steam Community Market Image via Steam Community Market Image via Steam Community Market Image via Steam Community Market Image via Steam Community Market Image via Steam Community Market Image via Steam Community Market Image via Steam Community Market Image via Steam Community Market Image via Steam Community Market Image via Steam Community Market Image via Steam Community Market Image via Steam Community Market Image via Steam Community Market Image via Steam Community Market Image via Steam Community Market Image via Steam Community Market Image via Steam Community Market Image via Steam Community Market Image via Steam Community Market Image via Steam Community Market Image via Steam Community Market Image via Steam Community Market Image via Steam Community Market Image via Steam Community Market Image via Steam Community Market Image via Steam Community Market

CS:GO skins are a great way to show off your sense of fashion and add a nice element of luck to the game without affecting its gameplay.

Though the Steam Community Market is crowded with thousands of skins with different grades and wear, only some of them make the cut and become legendary skins. While most of the skins became popular due to their eye-catching looks, some rose to fame after a pro used them during an epic play, like the SSG 08 Detour.

The skins featured below are organized in no particular order of extrinsic or intrinsic value. The rarities, the methods of unboxing, and the estimated prices are also listed for each weapon. Price estimation is based on sales numbers found on both the Steam Community Market and csgostash.

When it comes to obtaining the skins on our list, testing your luck with cases may be appealing. But we strongly recommend saving up since, more often than not, players end up spending more on cases than they would spend on a single rare skin.

AWP | Dragon Lore

Image via Steam Community Market

The Cobblestone Collection – Covert Sniper Rifle

Estimated price range: $800 to $1,400

“It has been custom painted with a knotwork dragon. 200 keys could never unlock its secrets.”

SSG | 08 Detour

Image via Steam Community Market

The Overpass Collection – Mil-Spec Sniper Rifle

Estimated price range: $3.50 to $10

“It has been decorated with a permanent marker over a white base coat.”

M4A4 | Howl

Image via Steam Community Market

Not found in any cases or collections

Estimated price range: $1,000 to $1,750

“It has been custom painted with the image of a snarling wolf.”

Glock-18 | Moonrise

Image via Steam Community Market

The Clutch Collection – Restricted Pistol

Estimated price range: $0.50 to $10

“A randomized city landscape in the foreground gives way to a full moon and purple night sky. Look for the North Star.”

AWP | Paw

Image via Steam Community Market

The Horizon Collection – Restricted Sniper Rifle

Estimated price range: $2 to $20

“A pattern of felines, K-9s, and a creature with a red scarf has been applied. Kill rewards paid in scratching posts and tennis balls.”

M4A4 | 龍王 (Dragon King)

Image via Steam Community Market

The Horizon Collection – Classified Rifle

Estimated price range: $9 to $50

“A weapon worthy of The Monkey King himself.”

Gut Knife | Fade

Image via Steam Community Market

Covert Knife

Estimated price range: $150 to $230

“It has been painted by airbrushing transparent paints that fade together over a chrome base coat.”

Glock-18 | Fade

Image via Steam Community Market

The Assault Collection – Restricted Pistol

Estimated price range: $350 to $700

“This isn’t just a weapon, it’s a conversation piece.”

AUG | Akihabara Accept

Image via Steam Community Market

The Rising Sun Collection – Covert Rifle

Estimated price range: $185 to $1,100

“It has been decorated with a heat transfer vinyl of an anime magazine cover. Yatta!”

SG 553 | Integrale

Image via Steam Community Market

The 2018 Inferno Collection – Classified Rifle

Estimated price range: $40 to $1,300

“It has been decorated with a heat transfer vinyl of an anime magazine cover. Yatta!”

M4A1-S | Chantico’s Fire

Image via Steam Community Market

The Chroma 3 Collection – Covert Rifle

Estimated price range: $15 to $500

“It has been hand-painted in vibrant colors and accentuated by a smiley face on the stock.”

MP7 | Whiteout

Image via Steam Community Market

The Office Collection – Mil-Spec SMG

Estimated price range: $2.99 to $300

“It is spray-painted all white. It looks pure, but looks can be deceiving.”

Five-Seven | Angry Mob

Image via Steam Community Market

The Prisma Collection – Covert Pistol

Estimated price range: $4 to $70

“A brightly colored paint job inspired by street art has been applied.”

SSG 08 | Dragonfire

Image via Steam Community Market

The Glove Collection – Covert Sniper Rifle

Estimated price range: $10 to $50

“It has been given a hydrographic of a monstrous dragon snorting fire.”

AK-47 | The Empress

Image via Steam Community Market

The Spectrum 2 Collection – Covert Rifle

Estimated price range: $30 to $400

“It has been custom painted using the Empress tarot card as inspiration.”

M4A1-S | Player Two

Image via Steam Community Market

The Prisma 2 Collection – Covert Rifle

Estimated price range: $25 to $800

“It has been custom painted with bright colors and features animated versions of a GIGN CT and Pop Dog.”

AWP | The Prince

Image via Steam Community Market

The Canals Collection – Covert Sniper Rifle

Estimated price range: $1,100 to $1,700

“It has been custom painted with a red base and gold filigree.”

Karambit | Gamma Doppler

Image via Steam Community Market

Covert Knife

Estimated price range: $660 to $1,100

“It has been painted with black and silver metallic paints using a marbleizing medium, then candy-coated.”

PP-Bizon | Judgement of Anubis

Image via Steam Community Market

The Chroma 3 Collection – Sniper SMG

Estimated price range: $5.29 to $60

“It has been custom painted in an Egyptian theme.”

AK-47 | Neon Rider

Image via Steam Community Market

The Horizon Collection – Covert Rifle

Estimated price range: $24 to $350

“A deadly biker can be seen in the foreground of various neon, blended patterns.”

P90 | Emerald Dragon

Image via Steam Community Market

The Bravo Collection – Classified SMG

Estimated price range: $62 to $1,050

“This memento from Chinatown has been painted with a dragon motif.”

AWP | Asiimov

Image via Steam Community Market

The Phoenix Collection – Covert Sniper Rifle

Estimated price range: $43 to $200

“It has been custom painted with a sci-fi design.”

M4A4 | Poseidon

Image via Steam Community Market

The Gods and Monsters Collection – Classified Rifle

Estimated price range: $495 to $700

“It has been custom painted with a depiction of a battle between Pisces and Poseidon.”

M4A1-S | Hyper Beast

Image via Steam Community Market

The Chroma 2 Collection – Covert Rifle

Estimated price range: $10.50 to $290

“It has been custom painted with a beastly creature in psychedelic colors.”

AWP | Hyper Beast

Image via Steam Community Market

The Falchion Collection – Covert Sniper Rifle

Estimated price range: $20 to $230

“You really want to impress me Booth?”

MAG-7 | Bulldozer

Image via Steam Community Market

The Mirage Collection – Restricted Shotgun

Estimated price range: $3 to $212

“It has individual parts spray-painted solid colors in a production line yellow color scheme.”

Desert Eagle | Oxide Blaze

Image via Steam Community Market

The Mirage Collection – Mil-Spec Pistol

Estimated price range: $0.29 to $2.60

“A custom paint job has been applied with a rust-colored base and white detailing.”

AK-47 | Frontside Misty

Image via Steam Community Market

The Shadow Collection – Classified Rifle

Estimated price range: $14.70 to $135

“It has been painted in vibrant arctic colors. I like to work in the snow.”