The best CS:GO skins in 2020

CS:GO skins are a great way to show off your sense of fashion and add a nice element of luck to the game without affecting its gameplay.
Though the Steam Community Market is crowded with thousands of skins with different grades and wear, only some of them make the cut and become legendary skins. While most of the skins became popular due to their eye-catching looks, some rose to fame after a pro used them during an epic play, like the SSG 08 Detour.
The skins featured below are organized in no particular order of extrinsic or intrinsic value. The rarities, the methods of unboxing, and the estimated prices are also listed for each weapon. Price estimation is based on sales numbers found on both the Steam Community Market and csgostash.
When it comes to obtaining the skins on our list, testing your luck with cases may be appealing. But we strongly recommend saving up since, more often than not, players end up spending more on cases than they would spend on a single rare skin.
AWP | Dragon Lore
The Cobblestone Collection – Covert Sniper Rifle
Estimated price range: $800 to $1,400
“It has been custom painted with a knotwork dragon. 200 keys could never unlock its secrets.”
SSG | 08 Detour
The Overpass Collection – Mil-Spec Sniper Rifle
Estimated price range: $3.50 to $10
“It has been decorated with a permanent marker over a white base coat.”
M4A4 | Howl
Not found in any cases or collections
Estimated price range: $1,000 to $1,750
“It has been custom painted with the image of a snarling wolf.”
Glock-18 | Moonrise
The Clutch Collection – Restricted Pistol
Estimated price range: $0.50 to $10
“A randomized city landscape in the foreground gives way to a full moon and purple night sky. Look for the North Star.”
AWP | Paw
The Horizon Collection – Restricted Sniper Rifle
Estimated price range: $2 to $20
“A pattern of felines, K-9s, and a creature with a red scarf has been applied. Kill rewards paid in scratching posts and tennis balls.”
M4A4 | 龍王 (Dragon King)
The Horizon Collection – Classified Rifle
Estimated price range: $9 to $50
“A weapon worthy of The Monkey King himself.”
Gut Knife | Fade
Covert Knife
Estimated price range: $150 to $230
“It has been painted by airbrushing transparent paints that fade together over a chrome base coat.”
Glock-18 | Fade
The Assault Collection – Restricted Pistol
Estimated price range: $350 to $700
“This isn’t just a weapon, it’s a conversation piece.”
AUG | Akihabara Accept
The Rising Sun Collection – Covert Rifle
Estimated price range: $185 to $1,100
“It has been decorated with a heat transfer vinyl of an anime magazine cover. Yatta!”
SG 553 | Integrale
The 2018 Inferno Collection – Classified Rifle
Estimated price range: $40 to $1,300
“It has been decorated with a heat transfer vinyl of an anime magazine cover. Yatta!”
M4A1-S | Chantico’s Fire
The Chroma 3 Collection – Covert Rifle
Estimated price range: $15 to $500
“It has been hand-painted in vibrant colors and accentuated by a smiley face on the stock.”
MP7 | Whiteout
The Office Collection – Mil-Spec SMG
Estimated price range: $2.99 to $300
“It is spray-painted all white. It looks pure, but looks can be deceiving.”
Five-Seven | Angry Mob
The Prisma Collection – Covert Pistol
Estimated price range: $4 to $70
“A brightly colored paint job inspired by street art has been applied.”
SSG 08 | Dragonfire
The Glove Collection – Covert Sniper Rifle
Estimated price range: $10 to $50
“It has been given a hydrographic of a monstrous dragon snorting fire.”
AK-47 | The Empress
The Spectrum 2 Collection – Covert Rifle
Estimated price range: $30 to $400
“It has been custom painted using the Empress tarot card as inspiration.”
M4A1-S | Player Two
The Prisma 2 Collection – Covert Rifle
Estimated price range: $25 to $800
“It has been custom painted with bright colors and features animated versions of a GIGN CT and Pop Dog.”
AWP | The Prince
The Canals Collection – Covert Sniper Rifle
Estimated price range: $1,100 to $1,700
“It has been custom painted with a red base and gold filigree.”
Karambit | Gamma Doppler
Covert Knife
Estimated price range: $660 to $1,100
“It has been painted with black and silver metallic paints using a marbleizing medium, then candy-coated.”
PP-Bizon | Judgement of Anubis
The Chroma 3 Collection – Sniper SMG
Estimated price range: $5.29 to $60
“It has been custom painted in an Egyptian theme.”
AK-47 | Neon Rider
The Horizon Collection – Covert Rifle
Estimated price range: $24 to $350
“A deadly biker can be seen in the foreground of various neon, blended patterns.”
P90 | Emerald Dragon
The Bravo Collection – Classified SMG
Estimated price range: $62 to $1,050
“This memento from Chinatown has been painted with a dragon motif.”
AWP | Asiimov
The Phoenix Collection – Covert Sniper Rifle
Estimated price range: $43 to $200
“It has been custom painted with a sci-fi design.”
M4A4 | Poseidon
The Gods and Monsters Collection – Classified Rifle
Estimated price range: $495 to $700
“It has been custom painted with a depiction of a battle between Pisces and Poseidon.”
M4A1-S | Hyper Beast
The Chroma 2 Collection – Covert Rifle
Estimated price range: $10.50 to $290
“It has been custom painted with a beastly creature in psychedelic colors.”
AWP | Hyper Beast
The Falchion Collection – Covert Sniper Rifle
Estimated price range: $20 to $230
“You really want to impress me Booth?”
MAG-7 | Bulldozer
The Mirage Collection – Restricted Shotgun
Estimated price range: $3 to $212
“It has individual parts spray-painted solid colors in a production line yellow color scheme.”
Desert Eagle | Oxide Blaze
The Mirage Collection – Mil-Spec Pistol
Estimated price range: $0.29 to $2.60
“A custom paint job has been applied with a rust-colored base and white detailing.”
AK-47 | Frontside Misty
The Shadow Collection – Classified Rifle
Estimated price range: $14.70 to $135
“It has been painted in vibrant arctic colors. I like to work in the snow.”