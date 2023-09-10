The best CS:GO loadout for each color

The Arms Deal update in 2013 for CS:GO was one of the biggest events in gaming history. By introducing weapon skins to their flagship shooter, Valve revolutionized video game microtransactions and cosmetics. Today, it seems that every title has its own skin system, and developers are determined to keep including them. CS:GO’s repertoire of skins especially keeps expanding, so much so that players are now color-coding entire loadouts.

There are thousands of cosmetic items in CS:GO. Guns, characters, graffiti—you name it. All of them follow a particular theme and color scheme. Players can combine these skins to produce awesome and uniform loadouts they can subsequently brag about on their Steam profiles. Thematically consistent CS:GO loadouts can be breathtaking, and making your own is fairly easy. You only need to know what to look for.

Best CS:GO loadout by color

Red CS:GO loadout

Scorching. Image via Valve

Red skins in CS:GO are some of the most sought-after and best-looking in the entire game. A few of them reached astronomically high prices, like the coveted M4A4 Howl that was auctioned recently for hundreds of thousands of dollars. Even more readily available skins, such as some AKs or AWPs, go for absurd prices on the Steam Marketplace.

The loadout we’ve put together is anything but monotone. Though red is its primary color, bright and pleasing shades of blue and gold appear all throughout. Usually combined with black, red is among the prettier CS:GO skin colors, and unsurprisingly is a fantastic base for a thematic loadout.

Pistols

P2000: Imperial Dragon

Imperial Dragon USP-S: Kill Confirmed

Kill Confirmed Glock-18: Water Elemental

Water Elemental Desert Eagle: Code Red

Rifles

AK-47: Bloodsport

Bloodsport M4A4: Evil Daimyo

Evil Daimyo M4A1-S: Cyrex

Cyrex AWP: Wildfire

Knife

Paracord Knife: Slaughter

Gloves

Hand Wraps: Slaughter

Graffiti

Graffiti: Longevity

Green CS:GO loadout

That looks mean. Image via Valve

For whatever reason, CS:GO completely sidelined green-colored skins. They are among the cheapest and worst looking in general, which doesn’t mean there aren’t any diamonds (or jades) in the rough. One skin line in particular is one of the most expensive, selling for substantial amounts on the market.

We’ve combined bright, fantastical greens with jungle-themed weapons to create a diverse yet consistent loadout. Some of these skins can be fairly expensive and hard to get, especially the knife, but it isn’t out of reach if you experiment a bit with skin quality.

Pistols

P2000: Pulse

Pulse USP-S: Monster Mashup

Monster Mashup Glock-18: Gamma Doppler

Gamma Doppler Desert Eagle: Emerald Jormungandr

Rifles

AK-47: Jaguar

Jaguar M4A4: Jungle Tiger

Jungle Tiger M4A1-S: Emphorosaur-S

Emphorosaur-S AWP: Containment Breach

Knife

Bowie Knife: Boreal Forest

Gloves

Broken Fang Gloves: Jade

Graffiti

Sealed Graffiti: Cerberus

Blue CS:GO loadout

Blue and gold, can’t go wrong. Image via Valve

Blue skins in CS:GO are generally some of the better-looking ones. Additionally, they’re also some of the cheapest, making this loadout very affordable. The vibrant azure and sapphire blues combined with industrial black produce truly remarkable weapons.

This loadout also features one of the most coveted skins in CS:GO: the AK-47 Frontside Misty. It’s so desired that a Factory New version can go for upwards of $80 on Steam’s Marketplace, despite being a purple rarity. Evidently, players only care for good looks, as even lower-graded skins can go for massive prices if designed well enough.

Pistols

P2000: Oceanic

Oceanic USP-S: Royal Blue

Royal Blue Glock-18: Off World

Off World Desert Eagle: Cobalt Disruption

Rifles

AK-47: Frontside Misty

Frontside Misty M4A4: The Emperor

The Emperor M4A1-S: Nightmare

Nightmare AWP: Corticera

Knife

Bayonet: Bright Water

Gloves

Specialist Gloves: Mogul

Graffiti

Sealed Graffiti: Guardian

White CS:GO loadout

A quintessential classic. Image via Valve

Containing all colors at once, white is the universal choice. White skins in CS:GO come in many shapes and sizes: there are cheap and affordable options, and then there are pricy behemoths. Nevertheless, nearly all of them look good and can fit within a myriad of different loadouts, color-coded or not.

The crown jewels of this loadout are undoubtedly the M4A4 and AWP Asiimov. Featuring a futuristic white and orange design, these skins are highly sought-after by every CS:GO player out there. These skins look stellar no matter their wear and quality and can elevate any loadout they’re in.

Pistols

P2000: Dispatch

Dispatch USP-S: Whiteout

Whiteout Glock-18: Franklin

Franklin Desert Eagle: Printstream

Rifles

AK-47: Vulcan

Vulcan M4A4: Asiimov

Asiimov M4A1-S: Printstream

Printstream AWP: Asiimov

Knife

Karambit: Damascus Steel

Gloves

Driver Gloves: Snow Leopard

Graffiti

Sealed Graffiti: Rising Skull

Yellow CS:GO loadout

If blue and gold make sense, then black and gold is perfection. Image via Valve

Yellow CS:GO skins are few and far between. For most guns, there’s either one option or none at all, and some of them can’t even qualify as yellow. This forces us to compensate: orange, somewhat yellowish, and similar skins appear here and are necessary to create a proper loadout.

One yellow skin is unique, however. Though not included in this loadout, it’s the most popular and desired skin of all time. Of course, we’re talking about the AWP Dragon Lore. A few years ago, one of these sold for over $60,000, and that price only keeps increasing. It alone makes up for all the obscurity and unavailability of yellow skins in general. If you somehow can get your hands on one of those, it would be our pick. Unfortunately, we don’t think you’ll be up for spending five digits.

Pistols

P2000: Scorpion

Scorpion USP-S: Orion

Orion Glock-18: Bullet Queen

Bullet Queen Desert Eagle: Blaze

Rifles

AK-47: Panthera onca

Panthera onca M4A4: Buzz Kill

Buzz Kill M4A1-S: Golden Coil

Golden Coil AWP: Man-o’-war

Knife

Bayonet: Lore

Gloves

Broken Fang Gloves: Yellow-banded

Graffiti

Sealed Graffiti: Crown

Pink CS:GO loadout

Pink, purple–it’s all the same! Image via Valve

Who’d have known that neon goes so well with guns? Representing the best of the best, pink and purple CS:GO skins are somewhat unique. No other color or thematic variation offers so many high-quality and expensive skins. There’s the Chromatic Aberration, Neo-Noir, Fade—many skin lines that have defined CS:GO’s cosmetic market.

Most of these go for extreme prices on all skin trading platforms. Creating a pink and neon-themed loadout is certainly the most costly route you can take. Fade knives alone are all very expensive, especially if their float rates are low. Even so, if you don’t mind dishing out the extra bucks, pink loadouts in CS:GO can come out looking absolutely stellar.

Pistols

P2000: Wicked Sick

Wicked Sick USP-S: Cortex

Cortex Glock-18: Vogue

Vogue Desert Eagle: Trigger Discipline

Rifles

AK-47: Neon Rider

Neon Rider M4A4: Desolate Space

Desolate Space M4A1-S: Decimator

Decimator AWP: Neo-Noir

Knife

Karambit: Fade

Gloves

Sport Gloves: Vice

Graffiti

Sealed Graffiti: Wings

Best CS:GO loadout—our pick

When we analyze all the loadouts we’ve listed and compare them one against the other, there’s no doubt that the blue loadout wins. It’s certainly the least expensive and sports beautiful and vibrant skins that you can show off on your profile and be genuinely proud of.

Price dictates quality, but the blue loadout offers far beyond what it costs. Even Frontside Misty, the icy-blue AK skin, is easily worth its high price tag. At any rate, only you can create the best loadout and tailor it to your taste. Just make sure to share it with others so they can bask in your creativity.

