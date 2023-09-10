The best CS:GO loadout for each color

The Arms Deal update in 2013 for CS:GO was one of the biggest events in gaming history. By introducing weapon skins to their flagship shooter, Valve revolutionized video game microtransactions and cosmetics. Today, it seems that every title has its own skin system, and developers are determined to keep including them. CS:GO’s repertoire of skins especially keeps expanding, so much so that players are now color-coding entire loadouts.
There are thousands of cosmetic items in CS:GO. Guns, characters, graffiti—you name it. All of them follow a particular theme and color scheme. Players can combine these skins to produce awesome and uniform loadouts they can subsequently brag about on their Steam profiles. Thematically consistent CS:GO loadouts can be breathtaking, and making your own is fairly easy. You only need to know what to look for.
Best CS:GO loadout by color
Red CS:GO loadout
Red skins in CS:GO are some of the most sought-after and best-looking in the entire game. A few of them reached astronomically high prices, like the coveted M4A4 Howl that was auctioned recently for hundreds of thousands of dollars. Even more readily available skins, such as some AKs or AWPs, go for absurd prices on the Steam Marketplace.
The loadout we’ve put together is anything but monotone. Though red is its primary color, bright and pleasing shades of blue and gold appear all throughout. Usually combined with black, red is among the prettier CS:GO skin colors, and unsurprisingly is a fantastic base for a thematic loadout.
Pistols
- P2000: Imperial Dragon
- USP-S: Kill Confirmed
- Glock-18: Water Elemental
- Desert Eagle: Code Red
Rifles
- AK-47: Bloodsport
- M4A4: Evil Daimyo
- M4A1-S: Cyrex
- AWP: Wildfire
Knife
- Paracord Knife: Slaughter
Gloves
- Hand Wraps: Slaughter
Graffiti
- Graffiti: Longevity
Green CS:GO loadout
For whatever reason, CS:GO completely sidelined green-colored skins. They are among the cheapest and worst looking in general, which doesn’t mean there aren’t any diamonds (or jades) in the rough. One skin line in particular is one of the most expensive, selling for substantial amounts on the market.
We’ve combined bright, fantastical greens with jungle-themed weapons to create a diverse yet consistent loadout. Some of these skins can be fairly expensive and hard to get, especially the knife, but it isn’t out of reach if you experiment a bit with skin quality.
Pistols
- P2000: Pulse
- USP-S: Monster Mashup
- Glock-18: Gamma Doppler
- Desert Eagle: Emerald Jormungandr
Rifles
- AK-47: Jaguar
- M4A4: Jungle Tiger
- M4A1-S: Emphorosaur-S
- AWP: Containment Breach
Knife
- Bowie Knife: Boreal Forest
Gloves
- Broken Fang Gloves: Jade
Graffiti
- Sealed Graffiti: Cerberus
Blue CS:GO loadout
Blue skins in CS:GO are generally some of the better-looking ones. Additionally, they’re also some of the cheapest, making this loadout very affordable. The vibrant azure and sapphire blues combined with industrial black produce truly remarkable weapons.
This loadout also features one of the most coveted skins in CS:GO: the AK-47 Frontside Misty. It’s so desired that a Factory New version can go for upwards of $80 on Steam’s Marketplace, despite being a purple rarity. Evidently, players only care for good looks, as even lower-graded skins can go for massive prices if designed well enough.
Pistols
- P2000: Oceanic
- USP-S: Royal Blue
- Glock-18: Off World
- Desert Eagle: Cobalt Disruption
Rifles
- AK-47: Frontside Misty
- M4A4: The Emperor
- M4A1-S: Nightmare
- AWP: Corticera
Knife
- Bayonet: Bright Water
Gloves
- Specialist Gloves: Mogul
Graffiti
- Sealed Graffiti: Guardian
White CS:GO loadout
Containing all colors at once, white is the universal choice. White skins in CS:GO come in many shapes and sizes: there are cheap and affordable options, and then there are pricy behemoths. Nevertheless, nearly all of them look good and can fit within a myriad of different loadouts, color-coded or not.
The crown jewels of this loadout are undoubtedly the M4A4 and AWP Asiimov. Featuring a futuristic white and orange design, these skins are highly sought-after by every CS:GO player out there. These skins look stellar no matter their wear and quality and can elevate any loadout they’re in.
Pistols
- P2000: Dispatch
- USP-S: Whiteout
- Glock-18: Franklin
- Desert Eagle: Printstream
Rifles
- AK-47: Vulcan
- M4A4: Asiimov
- M4A1-S: Printstream
- AWP: Asiimov
Knife
- Karambit: Damascus Steel
Gloves
- Driver Gloves: Snow Leopard
Graffiti
- Sealed Graffiti: Rising Skull
Yellow CS:GO loadout
Yellow CS:GO skins are few and far between. For most guns, there’s either one option or none at all, and some of them can’t even qualify as yellow. This forces us to compensate: orange, somewhat yellowish, and similar skins appear here and are necessary to create a proper loadout.
One yellow skin is unique, however. Though not included in this loadout, it’s the most popular and desired skin of all time. Of course, we’re talking about the AWP Dragon Lore. A few years ago, one of these sold for over $60,000, and that price only keeps increasing. It alone makes up for all the obscurity and unavailability of yellow skins in general. If you somehow can get your hands on one of those, it would be our pick. Unfortunately, we don’t think you’ll be up for spending five digits.
Pistols
- P2000: Scorpion
- USP-S: Orion
- Glock-18: Bullet Queen
- Desert Eagle: Blaze
Rifles
- AK-47: Panthera onca
- M4A4: Buzz Kill
- M4A1-S: Golden Coil
- AWP: Man-o’-war
Knife
- Bayonet: Lore
Gloves
- Broken Fang Gloves: Yellow-banded
Graffiti
- Sealed Graffiti: Crown
Pink CS:GO loadout
Who’d have known that neon goes so well with guns? Representing the best of the best, pink and purple CS:GO skins are somewhat unique. No other color or thematic variation offers so many high-quality and expensive skins. There’s the Chromatic Aberration, Neo-Noir, Fade—many skin lines that have defined CS:GO’s cosmetic market.
Most of these go for extreme prices on all skin trading platforms. Creating a pink and neon-themed loadout is certainly the most costly route you can take. Fade knives alone are all very expensive, especially if their float rates are low. Even so, if you don’t mind dishing out the extra bucks, pink loadouts in CS:GO can come out looking absolutely stellar.
Pistols
- P2000: Wicked Sick
- USP-S: Cortex
- Glock-18: Vogue
- Desert Eagle: Trigger Discipline
Rifles
- AK-47: Neon Rider
- M4A4: Desolate Space
- M4A1-S: Decimator
- AWP: Neo-Noir
Knife
- Karambit: Fade
Gloves
- Sport Gloves: Vice
Graffiti
- Sealed Graffiti: Wings
Best CS:GO loadout—our pick
When we analyze all the loadouts we’ve listed and compare them one against the other, there’s no doubt that the blue loadout wins. It’s certainly the least expensive and sports beautiful and vibrant skins that you can show off on your profile and be genuinely proud of.
Price dictates quality, but the blue loadout offers far beyond what it costs. Even Frontside Misty, the icy-blue AK skin, is easily worth its high price tag. At any rate, only you can create the best loadout and tailor it to your taste. Just make sure to share it with others so they can bask in your creativity.