The best CS:GO loadout for each color

A man wearing a suit sits atop a weapon case while a selection of CS:GO guns with skins sit on the floor in front of him.
Image via Valve

The Arms Deal update in 2013 for CS:GO was one of the biggest events in gaming history. By introducing weapon skins to their flagship shooter, Valve revolutionized video game microtransactions and cosmetics. Today, it seems that every title has its own skin system, and developers are determined to keep including them. CS:GO’s repertoire of skins especially keeps expanding, so much so that players are now color-coding entire loadouts. 

There are thousands of cosmetic items in CS:GO. Guns, characters, graffiti—you name it. All of them follow a particular theme and color scheme. Players can combine these skins to produce awesome and uniform loadouts they can subsequently brag about on their Steam profiles. Thematically consistent CS:GO loadouts can be breathtaking, and making your own is fairly easy. You only need to know what to look for.

Best CS:GO loadout by color 

Red CS:GO loadout 

AWP Wildfire from the CS20 Collection in CSGO.
Scorching. Image via Valve

Red skins in CS:GO are some of the most sought-after and best-looking in the entire game. A few of them reached astronomically high prices, like the coveted M4A4 Howl that was auctioned recently for hundreds of thousands of dollars. Even more readily available skins, such as some AKs or AWPs, go for absurd prices on the Steam Marketplace.

The loadout we’ve put together is anything but monotone. Though red is its primary color, bright and pleasing shades of blue and gold appear all throughout. Usually combined with black, red is among the prettier CS:GO skin colors, and unsurprisingly is a fantastic base for a thematic loadout. 

Pistols

  • P2000: Imperial Dragon
  • USP-S: Kill Confirmed 
  • Glock-18: Water Elemental 
  • Desert Eagle: Code Red

Rifles

  • AK-47: Bloodsport
  • M4A4: Evil Daimyo
  • M4A1-S: Cyrex
  • AWP: Wildfire

Knife

  • Paracord Knife: Slaughter

Gloves

  • Hand Wraps: Slaughter 

Graffiti

  • Graffiti: Longevity

Green CS:GO loadout 

AWP Containment Breach weapon skin from CSGO.
That looks mean. Image via Valve

For whatever reason, CS:GO completely sidelined green-colored skins. They are among the cheapest and worst looking in general, which doesn’t mean there aren’t any diamonds (or jades) in the rough. One skin line in particular is one of the most expensive, selling for substantial amounts on the market. 

We’ve combined bright, fantastical greens with jungle-themed weapons to create a diverse yet consistent loadout. Some of these skins can be fairly expensive and hard to get, especially the knife, but it isn’t out of reach if you experiment a bit with skin quality.

Pistols

  • P2000: Pulse
  • USP-S: Monster Mashup 
  • Glock-18: Gamma Doppler
  • Desert Eagle: Emerald Jormungandr

Rifles

  • AK-47: Jaguar
  • M4A4: Jungle Tiger
  • M4A1-S: Emphorosaur-S
  • AWP: Containment Breach

Knife

  • Bowie Knife: Boreal Forest 

Gloves

  • Broken Fang Gloves: Jade

Graffiti

  • Sealed Graffiti: Cerberus

Blue CS:GO loadout 

M4A4 The Emperor weapon skin from CSGO.
Blue and gold, can’t go wrong. Image via Valve

Blue skins in CS:GO are generally some of the better-looking ones. Additionally, they’re also some of the cheapest, making this loadout very affordable. The vibrant azure and sapphire blues combined with industrial black produce truly remarkable weapons. 

This loadout also features one of the most coveted skins in CS:GO: the AK-47 Frontside Misty. It’s so desired that a Factory New version can go for upwards of $80 on Steam’s Marketplace, despite being a purple rarity. Evidently, players only care for good looks, as even lower-graded skins can go for massive prices if designed well enough.

Pistols 

  • P2000: Oceanic
  • USP-S: Royal Blue
  • Glock-18: Off World 
  • Desert Eagle: Cobalt Disruption 

Rifles

  • AK-47: Frontside Misty
  • M4A4: The Emperor 
  • M4A1-S: Nightmare
  • AWP: Corticera

Knife

  • Bayonet: Bright Water

Gloves

  • Specialist Gloves: Mogul

Graffiti

  • Sealed Graffiti: Guardian

White CS:GO loadout

The AWP Asiimov, a sniper rifle from CS:GO painted white and orange.
A quintessential classic. Image via Valve

Containing all colors at once, white is the universal choice. White skins in CS:GO come in many shapes and sizes: there are cheap and affordable options, and then there are pricy behemoths. Nevertheless, nearly all of them look good and can fit within a myriad of different loadouts, color-coded or not. 

The crown jewels of this loadout are undoubtedly the M4A4 and AWP Asiimov. Featuring a futuristic white and orange design, these skins are highly sought-after by every CS:GO player out there. These skins look stellar no matter their wear and quality and can elevate any loadout they’re in. 

Pistols

  • P2000: Dispatch
  • USP-S: Whiteout 
  • Glock-18: Franklin
  • Desert Eagle: Printstream

Rifles

  • AK-47: Vulcan
  • M4A4: Asiimov
  • M4A1-S: Printstream
  • AWP: Asiimov

Knife

  • Karambit: Damascus Steel 

Gloves

  • Driver Gloves: Snow Leopard 

Graffiti

  • Sealed Graffiti: Rising Skull

Yellow CS:GO loadout 

M4A1-S Golden Coil skin from CSGO.
If blue and gold make sense, then black and gold is perfection. Image via Valve

Yellow CS:GO skins are few and far between. For most guns, there’s either one option or none at all, and some of them can’t even qualify as yellow. This forces us to compensate: orange, somewhat yellowish, and similar skins appear here and are necessary to create a proper loadout.

One yellow skin is unique, however. Though not included in this loadout, it’s the most popular and desired skin of all time. Of course, we’re talking about the AWP Dragon Lore. A few years ago, one of these sold for over $60,000, and that price only keeps increasing. It alone makes up for all the obscurity and unavailability of yellow skins in general. If you somehow can get your hands on one of those, it would be our pick. Unfortunately, we don’t think you’ll be up for spending five digits. 

Pistols

  • P2000: Scorpion
  • USP-S: Orion 
  • Glock-18: Bullet Queen
  • Desert Eagle: Blaze

Rifles

  • AK-47: Panthera onca
  • M4A4: Buzz Kill
  • M4A1-S: Golden Coil 
  • AWP: Man-o’-war

Knife

  • Bayonet: Lore

Gloves

  • Broken Fang Gloves: Yellow-banded

Graffiti

  • Sealed Graffiti: Crown 

Pink CS:GO loadout 

M4A4 Desolate Space skin featuring a skeleton astronaut in CSGO.
Pink, purple–it’s all the same! Image via Valve

Who’d have known that neon goes so well with guns? Representing the best of the best, pink and purple CS:GO skins are somewhat unique. No other color or thematic variation offers so many high-quality and expensive skins. There’s the Chromatic Aberration, Neo-Noir, Fade—many skin lines that have defined CS:GO’s cosmetic market. 

Most of these go for extreme prices on all skin trading platforms. Creating a pink and neon-themed loadout is certainly the most costly route you can take. Fade knives alone are all very expensive, especially if their float rates are low. Even so, if you don’t mind dishing out the extra bucks, pink loadouts in CS:GO can come out looking absolutely stellar. 

Pistols

  • P2000: Wicked Sick
  • USP-S: Cortex
  • Glock-18: Vogue
  • Desert Eagle: Trigger Discipline 

Rifles

  • AK-47: Neon Rider 
  • M4A4: Desolate Space
  • M4A1-S: Decimator 
  • AWP: Neo-Noir

Knife

  • Karambit: Fade

Gloves

  • Sport Gloves: Vice

Graffiti

  • Sealed Graffiti: Wings

Best CS:GO loadout—our pick 

When we analyze all the loadouts we’ve listed and compare them one against the other, there’s no doubt that the blue loadout wins. It’s certainly the least expensive and sports beautiful and vibrant skins that you can show off on your profile and be genuinely proud of.

Price dictates quality, but the blue loadout offers far beyond what it costs. Even Frontside Misty, the icy-blue AK skin, is easily worth its high price tag. At any rate, only you can create the best loadout and tailor it to your taste. Just make sure to share it with others so they can bask in your creativity. 

About the author
Andrej Barovic

Gaming since childhood, Andrej spends most of his time ranting on how games used to be. He's been a writer for over two years, combining his love for literature and passion for video games. He's usually around after dark, grinding his way through the latest FromSoftware release or losing his mind on Summoner's Rift.

