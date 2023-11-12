‘The best CS2 player and it’s not even close’: FaZe star bigs up award-winning teammate

Twistzz took to Twitter to dish out some high praise for his teammate, ropz, after their victorious run at the 2023 edition of the CS Asia Championships.

“Ropz is the best CS2 player and it’s not even close,” he posted on the social media platform. Ropz has been on a tear since CS2 released, racking up trophies and MVP titles along the way.

I think it's time to have this discussion.



Ropz is the best CS2 player and it's not even close 👍 — Russel van Dulken (@Twistzz) November 12, 2023

It’s interesting that Twistzz is praising ropz, as he’s been reported to be joining Team Liquid for the 2024 season. FaZe Clan, the entity, was acquired by Complexity’s parent company in early October, with questions about the roster makeup still left unanswered publicly. According to Valve’s guidelines, a company cannot field two teams in its competitions. This means one of the teams has to go, and it’s looking increasingly unlikely that the North American Complexity roster will break up.

While the FaZe Clan team has had a number of successes, and the players clearly enjoy playing with each other, their breakup appears to be imminent, even though they seem to have adapted to CS2 quickly and could make waves at Majors with their current momentum.

If ropz hits the transfer market, he will be one of the most highly-sought free agents in Counter-Strike history. The 23-year-old has won just about everything you can in his career and is one of the biggest lineup nerds in the esport. With his depth of knowledge and gunskill, he would be an immediate upgrade to nearly every single team that is serious about competing in CS2.

However, there’s a chance that the FaZe core stay together and look for an organization to buy them out. It’s certainly an appealing prospect, as the team has gained quite a few fans over their tenure, and without Twistzz, they may still remain a Major favorite.