The 6 best mousepads for CS:GO

Having a basic understanding of CS:GO and practicing your skills is essential to becoming a Global Elite player. But your road to the top can be a bumpy one if you haven’t surrounded yourself with the best gaming PC, mouse, keyboard, and headset.

Gaming mousepads are one of the most overlooked pieces of equipment while completing a setup, but they’re essential to giving your mouse the gliding quality it deserves. Mousepads tailored for the most competitive gamers come in different shapes, sizes, and textures. While some surfaces can be more suited toward gamers who prefer playing with a lower DPI, some have “control” surfaces that allow you to have a better grip.

You’ll instantly feel the difference between a wooden surface and a mousepad from our list in terms of tracking quality and overall smoothness. Gaming mousepads increase the lifespan of your mouse’s feet, which tend to wear out over time.

They also ensure that you have a completely flat surface under your mouse and provide consistency for your gaming mouse’s sensor. A wooden surface can have dents that can cause your mouse’s sensor to act funny. A hiccup like that can get you eliminated in a CS:GO round where even milliseconds matter.

With mousepads advancing over the past a couple of years and doubling as wireless chargers or RGB pieces, it can be challenging to find the perfect fit. Since CS:GO is one of the most competitive games on the market, we’ve only concentrated on the competitive aspects of each following mousepad and disregarded their looks for the best results.

Here are the best mousepads you can buy today to start climbing up the ranks in CS:GO.

SteelSeries QCK Series

SteelSeries has been in the gaming industry even before esports became the giant it is today. The company works with professional gamers to deliver long-lasting products.

If you’ve been playing CS:GO for a long time, this probably isn’t the first time you’ve heard the name QCK. It’s one of the most basic and high-quality mousepads on the market that offers nothing but performance.

QCK series comes in four sizes: small, medium, large, and XL. All of them offer a soft cloth surface that provides a butter-smooth gliding experience. Low DPI users can especially benefit more from large and XL options since they’ll be big enough to back up their arm movements. The extended gliding space will allow you to continue tracking your enemies before having to lift up your mouse.

Small size: 9.84 by 8.26 by 0.07 inches (250 by 210 by two millimeters)

9.84 by 8.26 by 0.07 inches (250 by 210 by two millimeters) Medium size: 12.59 by 10.62 by 0.07 inches (320 by 270 by two millimeters)

12.59 by 10.62 by 0.07 inches (320 by 270 by two millimeters) Large size: 17.71 by 15.74 by 0.07 inches (450 by 400 by two millimeters)

17.71 by 15.74 by 0.07 inches (450 by 400 by two millimeters) XL size: 35.43 by 11.81 by 0.07 inches (900 by 300 by two millimeters)

HyperX Fury S Pro Series

HyperX Fury S Pro Series – Image via HyperX HyperX Fury S Pro Series – Image via HyperX

Compared to the other brands that specialize in gaming, like SteelSeries and Razer, HyperX could be considered a latecomer. The company quickly gained a reputation and caught up to its competition, however, solely due to its quality offerings.

The HyperX Fury S Pro series offers four different sizing options: small, medium, large, and XL. Each comes with a cloth surface that’s paired with a rubber base to avoid any unintentional slides. There are 0.015 inches of thickness between the rubber base and the surface, which has stitched edges as an anti-fraying measure.

If you have a mouse with ceramic feet, HyperX Fury S mousepads are known to work great with them. The combination of the two provides a matchless gliding experience in terms of smoothness.

HyperX also sponsors organizations and streamers. You can choose from five different styles while picking your Fury S Pro. These styles include two different skins for shroud, a CS:GO legend, one for Na’Vi, a gaming organization, and the other two rock HyperX’s flagship colors.

Small size: 11.41 by 9.44 by 0.11 inches (290 by 240 by three millimeters)

11.41 by 9.44 by 0.11 inches (290 by 240 by three millimeters) Medium size: 14.17 by 11.81 by 0.11 inches (360 by 300 by three millimeters)

14.17 by 11.81 by 0.11 inches (360 by 300 by three millimeters) Large size: 17.71 by 15.74 by 0.11 inches (450 by 400 by three millimeters)

17.71 by 15.74 by 0.11 inches (450 by 400 by three millimeters) XL size: 35.43 by 16.53 by 0.11 inches (900 by 420 by three millimeters)

Cooler Master MP510

Cooler Master MP510 – Image via Cooler Master Cooler Master MP510 – Image via Cooler Master

You may have guessed that cloth mousepads are the way to go when it comes to competitive games like CS:GO. Though some mousepads offer polycarbonate surfaces for extra speed, too much speed can be more harmful than beneficial.

Cooler Master is mostly known for its cooling solutions and PC cases. The company is also the proud producer of one of the most innovative cloth mousepads on the market that brings crucial quality-of-life features.

MP510’s cloth surface is made of Cordura fabric and it offers an excellent gliding experience. This fabric also makes it extra durable against stains and frays, while preventing it from absorbing any liquids. MP510 is classified as splash-proof and anything you spill will just stay on its surface until you wipe it off.

This mouse pad comes in four different sizes: small, medium, large, and XL. The Cooler Master logo on all of them glows in the dark, making it a classy choice for gamers who like to hunt at night.

Small size: 9.84 by 8.26 by 0.11 inches (250 by 210 by three millimeters)

9.84 by 8.26 by 0.11 inches (250 by 210 by three millimeters) Medium size: 12.59 by 10.62 by 0.11 inches (320 by 270 by three millimeters)

12.59 by 10.62 by 0.11 inches (320 by 270 by three millimeters) Large size: 17.71 by 13.77 by 0.11 inches (450 by 350 by three millimeters)

17.71 by 13.77 by 0.11 inches (450 by 350 by three millimeters) XL size: 35.43 x 15.74 x 0.11-inches (900 mm x 400 mm x three millimeters)

Zowie G-SR Gaming Mouse Pad

Zowie G-SR Gaming Mouse Pad – Image via Zowie Zowie G-SR Gaming Mouse Pad – Image via Zowie

Zowie is another brand that’s been involved in esports for a while. It was one of the most popular brands in the CS:GO community at the beginning of the 2010s and it’s still one of the top dogs in the industry despite being heavily contested by its rivals.

Zowie’s G-SR features a considerably slower cloth surface compared to the other mousepads on our list. If you’ve owned any of them and found them to be “too fast” for your liking, then the G-SR can be the perfect choice for you. Its more controllable glide allows you to play in higher sensitivity volumes comfortably, but it can collect more dirt in the process.

We recommend cleaning this mousepad more often than you’d do with the others on our list so that you can have that fresh gliding experience for the longest time possible.

Unlike other picks on our list, Zowie’s G-SR is only available in one size—and it’s gigantic. If you like this mousepad but are discouraged by its size, you can always cut it in half and store the rest to use it, once your initial pad wears out.

Small size: 13.5 by 12 by 0.13 inches (345 by 305 by 3.5 millimeters)

13.5 by 12 by 0.13 inches (345 by 305 by 3.5 millimeters) Large size: 18.5 by 15.3 by 0.13 inches (470 by 390 by 3.5 millimeters)

What mouse pads do professional CS:GO players use?

Photo via EPICENTER Photo via DreamHack

The above mousepads are mostly community favorites and offer the best value for your money. But the average skill level of a casual player can vary vastly from professionals, who sometimes opt for different mousepads to gain a more competitive edge.

While sponsorships can also dictate a pro’s choice, they still use what gives them the best advantage in the field.

Here are the mousepad choices of two of the highest-ranked CS:GO players in the world.

ZywOo: Corsair MM350 Champion Series – XL

Corsair MM350 Champion Series – Image via Corsair Corsair MM350 Champion Series – Image via Corsair

ZywOo is often referred to as one of the best CS:GO players in the game. He prefers an oversized mouse pad, which gives him more room for gliding and improves his tracking.

Corsair MM350 is one of the premium offerings of the brand when it comes to cloth mouse pads. It comes in two different sizes, XL and medium, and both feature stitched edges, which makes them anti-fray and allows them to withstand wearing down.

It’s also one of the thicker gaming mousepads on the market with 0.19 inches in deepness. MM350’s surface favors speed but with a small drop of control in its formula. It’s not the fastest pad on the market or the most sluggish, making it the perfect balance in between.

XL size: 17.71 by 15.74 by 0.19 inches (450 by 400 by five millimeters)

Dev1ce: Logitech G640 Gaming Mouse Pad

Logitech G640 Gaming Mouse Pad – Image via Logitech Logitech G640 Gaming Mouse Pad – Image via Logitech

Some fans could say that dev1ce is mechanically behind current prodigies like s1mple and ZywOo. The veteran’s résumé speaks for itself, however, and he knows what to use to deliver results.

Dev1ce uses Logitech’s G640. Considering it’s the age of RGB and flashy design, Logitech G640 looks like it was designed almost a decade ago. Don’t let its simplistic features fool you, though. It’s one of the most complete mousepads on the market. It doesn’t have any shortcomings and it’s an overall solid mousepad.

It has a thickness of 0.11 inches and offers a nice cloth surface. Its glide is perfectly balanced in terms of speed.

If this is your first time shopping for a gaming mousepad, you can’t go wrong with the G640. You can also use it as a reference point for future purchases.

Size: 18.11 by 15.75 by 0.12 inches (460 by 400 by three millimeters)