Brazilian takeover: TeamOne secure last spot at ESL Challenger Rotterdam

The squad made it through the NA qualifier of all places.

The complete list of teams for ESL Challenger Rotterdam 2022 has been determined, with the last squad grabbing their spot through the North American closed qualifier.

The squad who made it to the event wasn’t from North America, though. The qualifier was won by Brazil’s TeamOne. On their way to qualification, they defeated international ATK and North America’s Nouns Esports.

Estamos em Rotterdam !

Pleno 2022, ano de copa, era da tecnologia… E você duvidando da Team oNe?



2×0 🆚 @AtkArena



Acredita na magia, pode carimbar o passaporte ✈️#GOoNe #EuAcreditoNaMagia #TeAmoNeEsports pic.twitter.com/TANl4rscI6 — Team oNe (@teamoneesports) September 19, 2022

In the first round, the Brazilians had a hard-fought battle against Nouns, who they overcame after wins on Overpass and Ancient. Later on, they lost to ATK in the upper bracket final. But they managed to once again beat Nouns in the lower bracket, and then took their revenge against ATK after on Overpass and Mirage, taking the series 2-0.

As a result, no NA representative will be present in the Netherlands for ESL Challenger Rotterdam, since all four qualified teams are from Europe and CIS. TeamOne will be competing against squads like Movistar Riders, Outsiders, ENCE, Eternal Fire, and MOUZ. The last team will almost certainly be the favorite to win the event after they dominated in Group C of ESL Pro League season 16, taking first place.

There will be a $100,000 prize pool at ESL Challenger Rotterdam. The winner will grab half of that prize while also claiming a spot in the ESL Pro League season 17 Conference stage, which will see six teams go directly to the group stage of the tournament.

ESL Challenger Rotterdam will run from Oct. 14 to Oct. 16.