Team Liquid finally received their DreamHack Masters Dallas trophy

Team Liquid’s lost DreamHack Masters Dallas trophy has finally arrived after a 10 day wait.



The North Americans won the tournament on June 2, but didn’t lift the trophy as it was lost and never made to the stage.



Team Liquid on Twitter Hey @nitr0, something came in for you and the boys🏆📦 https://t.co/yRWwVepIy9

“As you may have noticed, the trophy has been nowhere to be seen all the event,” DreamHack said on Twitter at the time. “Unfortunately UPS has lost it and we’ve been unable to get it in time. We will ensure that the trophy gets shipped to Liquid once it’s found.



Although Liquid didn’t get the opportunity to lift the big trophy, DreamHack has made unique champions’ rings for the players and the coach. It was the first time a CS:GO tournament organizer did that and we may see it more often from now on.



Liquid had to defeat some of the best teams in the world on its way to the title, including ENCE in the grand finals, FURIA in the semifinals, and FaZe and North in the earlier stages. It was their second big tournament in 2019 and as a result they surpassed Astralis for the number one spot in HLTV rankings.



Liquid are set to play at ESL Pro League season nine finals from June 18 to June 23. The North Americans might meet Astralis for the first time since they become the best team in the world.

