Syman signs CS:GO Major winner mou

Syman Gaming has added Major champion Rustem “mou” Telepov and Rasmus “kreaz” Johansson to its CS:GO roster, the organization announced today.

The team was down to four players following Ilya “Perfecto” Zalutskiy’s departure for Natus Vincere last month. As a result of mou’s signing, Syman has benched its former sniper Ramazan “Ramz1kBO$$” Bashizov.

Mou was last seen playing with the Chinese team OneThree, which he joined in December 2019. But the Kazakh sniper left China last month due to the coronavirus outbreak along with his now ex-teammate Mihail “Dosia” Stolyarov. Mou is known for his period with Gambit Gaming between 2016 to 2019, during which he helped the squad win the PGL Kraków Major in July 2017, taking down Fnatic, Astralis, and Immortals in the playoffs.

Kreaz, on the other hand, isn’t as famous as mou. The Swedish rifler has played for Epsilon and Budapest Five in the past but also played for Fnatic last year as a stand-in during the ESL Pro League season 10 group stage. Kreaz had an average rating of 0.98 across nine maps played at EPL season 10, according to HLTV.

Due to the roster changes, Syman will switch its in-game communication from Russian to English. Syman are one of the eight teams invited to the ESL One Rio Major CIS Minor closed qualifier in March, which will grant eight spots at the CIS Minor. Syman will face teams like forZe, Spirit, and HellRaisers.