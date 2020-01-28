CS:GO Major winners mou and Dosia leave OneThree amid coronavirus concern

Rustem “mou” Telepov and Mihail “Dosia” Stolyarov have parted ways with Chinese CS:GO team OneThree due to China’s coronavirus outbreak, mou announced today on Twitter.

The duo signed with OneThree in December after being inactive for six months on Gambit Gaming. Mou and Dosia were part of the Gambit squad that won the PGL Major Krákow in July 2017, alongside Danylo “Zeus” Teslenko, Dauren “AdreN” Kystaubayev, and Abay “Hobbit” Khasenov.

“Due to the latest news related to the coronavirus in China, we will not be playing for the OneThree team and Asian playoffs in China to pursue further to Minor,” mou said. That means he and Dosia are now free agents.

Rustem Telepov on Twitter 1) Hello everyone! Due to the latest news related to the Coronavirus in China, we will not be playing for the OneThree team and Asian playoffs in China to pursue further to Minor. Having said that, we’d like to announce that Dosia and I are free once again!

Mou and Dosia are leaving China days after WESG canceled the Asia-Pacific finals that were going to take place in February. The tournament organizer said that Chinese health officials urged people to limit travel due to the coronavirus. WESG is yet to announce new dates for the event.

With mou and Dosia out of the team, OneThree will have to use its five Chinese players for upcoming tournaments. Ke “captainMo” Liu and Hui “DD” Wu are the most known players on OneThree since they used to play for TYLOO, one of the biggest esports organizations in China.

At time of writing, the coronavirus has killed over 100 people in China.