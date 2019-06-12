Steel and coach JamezIRL are out of Ghost Gaming

Josh “steel” Nissan and coach James “JamezIRL” Macaulay are no longer under contract with Ghost Gaming.



Keneth “koosta” Suen, Ghost’s rifler, announced free agency earlier today. Similar moves from steel and JamezIRL were expected since they signed contracts on the same date koosta did.



steel on Twitter People who litter water bottles here are actual scum. Free agent btw. @ Grand Canyon National Park https://t.co/LhUWjAHe0C

Both players have played for Ghost for a full year and attended some big tournaments like DreamHack Masters Stockholm in August 2018, where they upset Na`Vi on the first round and finished fourth on iBUYPOWER Masters in January 2019. The team currently sits in 20th place in the HLTV rankings.



“Our contracts are done as of today and there just hasn’t been a definitive answer as to what’s going to happen,” JamezIRL said in an interview with Dust2.us. “Put simply, since I haven’t been offered a new contract, I’m technically a free agent. Not that we’ve been let go—yet.”



Although steel has been one of the best players on Ghost, responsible for its entire tactical system, the in-game leader might struggle to find a new home. He’s banned from playing CS:GO majors since 2015 due to the iBUYPOWER match-fixing scandal in 2014. On the other hand, steel can attend big events organized by ESL, DreamHack, FACEIT, and BLAST.



The organization hasn’t put yet a statement yet, so it’s unknown if Ghost will sign new players or it will end its CS:GO operation.