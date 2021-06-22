StarLadder reveals groups and schedule for CIS RMR

The groups have been drawn for the StarLadder CIS Regional Major Ranking (RMR) tournament, the second for the CIS region in 2021. The full schedule for this CS:GO event was also released today.
Two of the best teams in the world, Gambit and Natus Vincere, have been drawn into Group A, which is completed by Akuma, forZe, and Nemiga. Group B features Virtus Pro, Team Spirit, Entropiq, K23, and 100PG.
The StarLadder CIS RMR tournament will take place from June 27 to July 4 and will kick off with a best-of-three round-robin group stage. The top two teams from each group will advance to the playoffs and the third-placed teams from each group will play the fifth-place decider match. The playoffs will use a double-elimination best-of-three bracket and the two best teams at the competition will face each other in a best-of-five grand final on July 4.
Gambit and Na’Vi are the best and second-best CS:GO teams in the world right now, according to HLTV’s ranking. They recently faced off in the BLAST Premier Spring Final, where Gambit beat Oleksandr “s1mple” Kostyliev and crew 2-0. They’ll play again on the last day of group stage matches after playing against Akuma, forZe, and Nemiga.
The second CIS RMR event of the year will see the 10 teams fight for their share of the $100,000 prize pool plus RMR points toward the PGL Stockholm Major, which is slated to take place from Oct. 23 to Nov. 7. The winner will earn $40,000 and 2,000 RMR points, while the runners-up will take home $15,000 and 1,875 RMR points.
Here’s the full schedule for the StarLadder CIS RMR.
Sunday, June 27
- 9am CT: Gambit vs. Nemiga
- 9am CT: Akuma vs. forZe
- 12pm CT: Virtus Pro vs. Spirit
- 12pm CT: Entropiq vs. 100PG
Monday, June 28
- 9am CT: Virtus Pro vs. 100PG
- 9am CT: Gambit vs. Akuma
- 12pm CT: Na’Vi vs. Nemiga
- 12pm CT: Spirit vs. K23
Tuesday, June 29
- 9am CT: Na’Vi vs. Akuma
- 9am CT: Virtus Pro vs. K23
- 12pm CT: Gambit vs. forZe
- 12pm CT: Spirit vs. Entropiq
Wednesday, June 30
- 9am CT: Spirit vs. 100PG
- 9am CT: Akuma vs. Nemiga
- 12pm CT: Na’Vi vs. forZe
- 12pm CT: Entropiq vs. K23
Thursday, July 1
- 9am CT: Virtus Pro vs. Entropiq
- 9am CT: K23 vs. 100PG
- 12pm CT: Gambit vs. Na’Vi
- 12pm CT: forZe vs. Nemiga
Friday, July 2
- 9am CT: First upper bracket semifinal
- 12pm CT: Second upper bracket semifinal
Saturday, July 3
- 6am CT: Fifth-place decider
- 9am CT: First round of lower bracket
- 12pm CT: Upper bracket final
Sunday, July 4
- 8am CT: Consolation final
- 11am CT: Grand final