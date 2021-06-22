StarLadder reveals groups and schedule for CIS RMR

Gambit and Natus Vincere, two of the best CS:GO teams in the world, have been placed in the same group of the upcoming CIS RMR event.

The groups have been drawn for the StarLadder CIS Regional Major Ranking (RMR) tournament, the second for the CIS region in 2021. The full schedule for this CS:GO event was also released today.

Two of the best teams in the world, Gambit and Natus Vincere, have been drawn into Group A, which is completed by Akuma, forZe, and Nemiga. Group B features Virtus Pro, Team Spirit, Entropiq, K23, and 100PG.

The StarLadder CIS RMR tournament will take place from June 27 to July 4 and will kick off with a best-of-three round-robin group stage. The top two teams from each group will advance to the playoffs and the third-placed teams from each group will play the fifth-place decider match. The playoffs will use a double-elimination best-of-three bracket and the two best teams at the competition will face each other in a best-of-five grand final on July 4.

Gambit and Na’Vi are the best and second-best CS:GO teams in the world right now, according to HLTV’s ranking. They recently faced off in the BLAST Premier Spring Final, where Gambit beat Oleksandr “s1mple” Kostyliev and crew 2-0. They’ll play again on the last day of group stage matches after playing against Akuma, forZe, and Nemiga.

The second CIS RMR event of the year will see the 10 teams fight for their share of the $100,000 prize pool plus RMR points toward the PGL Stockholm Major, which is slated to take place from Oct. 23 to Nov. 7. The winner will earn $40,000 and 2,000 RMR points, while the runners-up will take home $15,000 and 1,875 RMR points.

Here’s the full schedule for the StarLadder CIS RMR.

Sunday, June 27

9am CT: Gambit vs. Nemiga

9am CT: Akuma vs. forZe

12pm CT: Virtus Pro vs. Spirit

12pm CT: Entropiq vs. 100PG

Monday, June 28

9am CT: Virtus Pro vs. 100PG

9am CT: Gambit vs. Akuma

12pm CT: Na’Vi vs. Nemiga

12pm CT: Spirit vs. K23

Tuesday, June 29

9am CT: Na’Vi vs. Akuma

9am CT: Virtus Pro vs. K23

12pm CT: Gambit vs. forZe

12pm CT: Spirit vs. Entropiq

Wednesday, June 30

9am CT: Spirit vs. 100PG

9am CT: Akuma vs. Nemiga

12pm CT: Na’Vi vs. forZe

12pm CT: Entropiq vs. K23

Thursday, July 1

9am CT: Virtus Pro vs. Entropiq

9am CT: K23 vs. 100PG

12pm CT: Gambit vs. Na’Vi

12pm CT: forZe vs. Nemiga

Friday, July 2

9am CT: First upper bracket semifinal

12pm CT: Second upper bracket semifinal

Saturday, July 3

6am CT: Fifth-place decider

9am CT: First round of lower bracket

12pm CT: Upper bracket final

Sunday, July 4