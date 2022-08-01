Sprout parts ways with raalz, down to 3 CS:GO players

The 27-year-old is reportedly on his way to Copenhagen Flames.

Sprout’s CS:GO roster has dwindled down to just three players and a head coach after the German organization parted ways with Danish rifler and in-game leader Rasmus “⁠raalz⁠” Steensborg today.

Raalz’s departure comes one year after he joined Sprout from Lyngby Vikings to play again in an international lineup. The Danish captain most notably helped Sprout qualify for S-tier events during his stay with the team, including IEM Cologne in July 2022, ESL Pro League season 15 in March 2022, and IEM Katowice in February 2022.

Another departure we are announcing today is @RAALZCS. The cheerful Dane is leaving for new horizons, and we would like to thank him for the time we were able to spend together.



We wish you nothing but the best and believe there's nothing but a bright future ahead of you. 🙌💚 pic.twitter.com/cb8iXmTbp9 — Sprout (@sproutGG) August 1, 2022

With raalz out of the lineup, Sprout now has Fritz “⁠slaxz-⁠” Dietrich, Laurențiu “⁠lauNX⁠” Țârlea, Victor “⁠Staehr⁠” Staehr, and the head coach Danny “⁠BERRY⁠” Krüger. The German organization parted ways with long-time member Timo “⁠Spiidi⁠” Richter yesterday, who played over four years under the Sprout banner.

The German organization stated raalz left for “new horizons,” which adds speculation to a report from July 24 that said raalz will be a part of Copenhagen Flames’ new lineup alongside former ECSTATIC captain Thomas “birdfromsky” Due-Frederiksen, former Heroic and MAD Lions support Johannes “b0RUP” Borup, Thomas “TMB” Bundsbæk, the and Fnatic Rising AWPer Iulian “regali” Harjău.

Copenhagen Flames has been on the lookout for a new roster ever since it sold the core of its old lineup following the playoff appearance at PGL Antwerp Major in May. Fredrik “roeJ” Jørgensen and Nico “nicoodoz” Tamjidi joined Fnatic, while Jakob “Jabbi” Nygaard was transferred to Heroic.