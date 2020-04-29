Sprout parts ways with oskar

Czech sniper oskar has left Sprout’s CS:GO roster, both parties announced today.

Sprout said that the 28-year-old left due to “unbridgeable differences,” which oskar confirmed in a TwitLonger post. Oskar said he and the rest of the team had a different view on how CS:GO must be played. Since this was a mutual agreement, oskar has become a free agent. “I’m gonna keep streaming FPL and hope for a brighter future,” oskar said.

Oskar joined Sprout in January, two months after his contract with HellRaisers expired. He only played one LAN event with Sprout at DreamHack Open Leipzig, where the team was eliminated in the early stages following losses to North and Heroic.

Due to unbridgeable differences we separate from @CSGOoskar with immediate effect which we find really regrettable. It has been a mutual decision and we wish him only good. Upcoming roster changes will be announced before long. 🌱 pic.twitter.com/xNRVkAjIZP — Sprout (@sproutGG) April 29, 2020

During his brief time with Sprout, oskar averaged a 1.09 rating across nine tournaments, according to HLTV’s statistics. Those numbers aren’t bad, but oskar was unable to have the same performances that made him one of the best AWPers in the world during his stint with mousesports between 2016 and 2019.

He was a key piece for mousesports, especially in 2018 when he helped them win StarSeries i-League season four in February and ESL One New York in September. Since oskar isn’t a newcomer anymore, it’s unlikely that a top team will pick him up.

As for Sprout, the German team is reportedly negotiating with smooya, according to Jarek “DeKay” Lewis. The 20-year-old has been a free agent since last month when he had to leave Chaos, his team in North America, due to the coronavirus pandemic.