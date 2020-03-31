Chaos releases smooya due to coronavirus pandemic

Chaos has parted ways with British CS:GO player Owen “smooya” Butterfield, the North American organization announced today.

The 20-year-old had been benched earlier this month when he returned to the United Kingdom as a result of visa issues. He had no days left in his Electronic System for Travel Authorization (ESTA), and his interview to secure the P1 visa was canceled since the embassy in the U.K is closed due to the coronavirus pandemic.

With the advance of the COVID-19 pandemic, smooya would have to sit out indefinitely until his visa was sorted. With that in mind, Chaos opted to release the British player from its contract today and smooya is now a free agent.

“Sucks to lose a job because of the virus but it’s how it is sometimes ladies and gentlemen,” smooya said. He’ll be streaming and will look to fill for a team when needed.

Due to COVID-19 I’ve been permanently removed from the @ChaosEC roster meaning I’m a free agent. Sucks to lose a job because of the virus but it’s how it is sometimes ladies and gentlemen. I’ll be streaming most days and looking to mix/fill for anybody if needed! 🥰 — Owen Butterfield (@smooyacs) March 30, 2020

Smooya had been playing for Chaos since January after Gage “Infinite” Green left the team. The sniper quickly became the best player in Chaos as he got a 1.32 rating during his short stint, according to HLTV’s statistics.

Chaos has been using Logan “Voltage” Long since smooya was benched 10 days ago, but it’s unknown if he’ll sign a definitive contract with the organization.

Chaos was the runners-up of group B in Flashpoint’s season one phase one and has lost in the initial round of phase two. Josh “steel” Nissan and crew will play again on Thursday, April 4 against FunPlus Phoenix.