Sprout benches snatchie and dycha

German CS:GO team Sprout has removed its Polish duo—Michał “⁠snatchie⁠” Rudzki and Paweł “⁠dycha⁠” Dycha—from the active lineup, the organization announced today.

The decision to bench both of these players comes almost one month after Jarek “DeKay” Lewis reported that Sprout was considering building a full-German CS:GO roster once again. Sprout went international in January, signing dycha to replace Nils “⁠k1to⁠” Gruhne, who moved on to BIG.

Snatchie, on the other hand, was brought in after Sprout and Tomáš “oskar” Šťastný parted ways in April. Dycha averaged a 1.13 rating across 2020 while snatchie had a 1.08 average rating, according to HLTV’s statistics.

Hello Sproutlings,



With a heavy heart we announce a major roster adjustment regarding our CS:GO team. Herewith our dear Poles, @snatchiecsgo and @Dychacs, have been removed from the active roster with immediate effect. — Sprout (@sproutGG) December 1, 2020

The Polish duo helped Sprout almost break into the top 15 of HLTV’s world rankings after the player break, peaking at No. 16. Sprout had a great run at ESL One Cologne in August when they surprised many and made it into the playoffs. The team didn’t continue to produce good results, however, and lost the ESEA MDL season 35 Europe to Endpoint in November, who earned the spot at ESL Pro League season 13 instead.

It’s still unknown who Sprout will sign to replace dycha and snatchie, but the German team could go for ALTERNATE aTTaX’s duo Fritz “⁠slaxz-⁠” Dietrich and Marko “⁠kressy⁠” Đorđević since DeKay reported they were the favorites on Sprout’s wish list.