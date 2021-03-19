Spinx’s settings, crosshair, and viewmodel for CS:GO

Israeli entry fragger Lotan “Spinx” Giladi burst onto the Counter-Strike scene when he joined c0ntact Gaming in 2020.
He kicked off his career playing CS 1.6 but only made a name for himself years later when he joined c0ntact with the likes of Snappi, ottoNd, and more. The player proved himself on the competitive stage, and just a year later, in January 2021, earned a spot with the big boys in Finnish team ENCE.
Since joining ENCE, Spinx has played a key role in the team, helping his squad in the FACEIT Pro League in January, and most recently Snow Sweet Snow in February.
Spinx, if he continues to improve under the ENCE banner and hones his skills with a rifle, will surely be a name to look out for in the months and years to come.
Here's Spinx's full list of video, mouse, crosshair, and viewmodel settings.
Monitor settings
|Resolution
|1280x960
|Aspect Ratio
|4:3
|Scaling Mode
|Stretched
|HZ
|240
Mouse settings
|DPI
|900
|Sensitivity
|1.2
|eDPI
|1080
|Raw Input
|On
|Hz
|1000
|Zoom Sensitivity
|1.2
|Windows Sensitivity
|6
|Mouse Acceleration
|Off
Video settings
|Color Mode
|Computer Monitor
|Brightness
|110 percent
|Display Mode
|Fullscreen
|Global Shadow Quality
|High
|Model/Texture Detail
|Low
|Texture Streaming
|Enanbled
|Effect Detail
|Low
|Shadow Detail
|Low
|Boost Player Contrast
|Enabled
|Multicore Rendering
|Enabled
|Multisampling Anti-Aliasing Mode
|4x MSAA
|FXAA Anti-Aliasing
|Disabled
|Texture Filtering Mode
|Anisotropic x8
|Wait for Vertical Sync
|Disabled
|Motion Blur
|Disabled
|Triple-Monitor Mode
|Disabled
|Use Uber Shaders
|Enabled
Crosshair settings
Copy and paste the following text into your console and press enter to activate Spinx'ss crosshair settings. Here's how to open the console in CS:GO.
- cl_crosshairstyle 4;cl_crosshairsize 2;cl_crosshairgap -3;cl_crosshairthickness 0;cl_crosshair_drawoutline 0;cl_crosshairdot 0;cl_crosshaircolor 1;cl_crosshairusealpha 1;cl_crosshairalpha 250;cl_crosshairgap_useweaponvalue 0;cl_crosshair_t 0
Viewmodel
- viewmodel_fov 68;viewmodel_offset_x 2.5;viewmodel_offset_y 0;viewmodel_offset_z -1.5;cl_righthand 1;viewmodel_presetpos 3
CL_BOB
- cl_bob_lower_amt 21; cl_bobamt_lat 0.4; cl_bobamt_vert 0.25; cl_bobcycle 0.98;