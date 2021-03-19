Spinx’s settings, crosshair, and viewmodel for CS:GO

Israeli entry fragger Lotan “Spinx” Giladi burst onto the Counter-Strike scene when he joined c0ntact Gaming in 2020.

He kicked off his career playing CS 1.6 but only made a name for himself years later when he joined c0ntact with the likes of Snappi, ottoNd, and more. The player proved himself on the competitive stage, and just a year later, in January 2021, earned a spot with the big boys in Finnish team ENCE.

Since joining ENCE, Spinx has played a key role in the team, helping his squad in the FACEIT Pro League in January, and most recently Snow Sweet Snow in February.

Spinx, if he continues to improve under the ENCE banner and hones his skills with a rifle, will surely be a name to look out for in the months and years to come.

Here's Spinx's full list of video, mouse, crosshair, and viewmodel settings.

Monitor settings

Resolution 1280x960 Aspect Ratio 4:3 Scaling Mode Stretched HZ 240

Mouse settings

DPI 900 Sensitivity 1.2 eDPI 1080 Raw Input On Hz 1000 Zoom Sensitivity 1.2 Windows Sensitivity 6 Mouse Acceleration Off

Video settings

Color Mode Computer Monitor Brightness 110 percent Display Mode Fullscreen Global Shadow Quality High Model/Texture Detail Low Texture Streaming Enanbled Effect Detail Low Shadow Detail Low Boost Player Contrast Enabled Multicore Rendering Enabled Multisampling Anti-Aliasing Mode 4x MSAA FXAA Anti-Aliasing Disabled Texture Filtering Mode Anisotropic x8 Wait for Vertical Sync Disabled Motion Blur Disabled Triple-Monitor Mode Disabled Use Uber Shaders Enabled

Crosshair settings

Copy and paste the following text into your console and press enter to activate Spinx'ss crosshair settings. Here's how to open the console in CS:GO.

cl_crosshairstyle 4;cl_crosshairsize 2;cl_crosshairgap -3;cl_crosshairthickness 0;cl_crosshair_drawoutline 0;cl_crosshairdot 0;cl_crosshaircolor 1;cl_crosshairusealpha 1;cl_crosshairalpha 250;cl_crosshairgap_useweaponvalue 0;cl_crosshair_t 0

Viewmodel

viewmodel_fov 68;viewmodel_offset_x 2.5;viewmodel_offset_y 0;viewmodel_offset_z -1.5;cl_righthand 1;viewmodel_presetpos 3

CL_BOB