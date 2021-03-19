Spinx’s settings, crosshair, and viewmodel for CS:GO

Spinx is here to stay.

Image via Valve

Israeli entry fragger Lotan “Spinx” Giladi burst onto the Counter-Strike scene when he joined c0ntact Gaming in 2020.

He kicked off his career playing CS 1.6 but only made a name for himself years later when he joined c0ntact with the likes of Snappi, ottoNd, and more. The player proved himself on the competitive stage, and just a year later, in January 2021, earned a spot with the big boys in Finnish team ENCE.

Since joining ENCE, Spinx has played a key role in the team, helping his squad in the FACEIT Pro League in January, and most recently Snow Sweet Snow in February.

Spinx, if he continues to improve under the ENCE banner and hones his skills with a rifle, will surely be a name to look out for in the months and years to come.

Here's Spinx's full list of video, mouse, crosshair, and viewmodel settings.

Monitor settings

Resolution1280x960
Aspect Ratio4:3
Scaling ModeStretched
HZ240

Mouse settings

DPI900
Sensitivity1.2
eDPI1080
Raw InputOn
Hz1000
Zoom Sensitivity1.2
Windows Sensitivity6
Mouse AccelerationOff

Video settings

Color ModeComputer Monitor
Brightness110 percent
Display ModeFullscreen
Global Shadow QualityHigh
Model/Texture DetailLow
Texture StreamingEnanbled
Effect DetailLow
Shadow DetailLow
Boost Player ContrastEnabled
Multicore RenderingEnabled
Multisampling Anti-Aliasing Mode4x MSAA
FXAA Anti-AliasingDisabled
Texture Filtering ModeAnisotropic x8
Wait for Vertical SyncDisabled
Motion BlurDisabled
Triple-Monitor ModeDisabled
Use Uber ShadersEnabled

Crosshair settings

Copy and paste the following text into your console and press enter to activate Spinx'ss crosshair settings. Here's how to open the console in CS:GO.

  • cl_crosshairstyle 4;cl_crosshairsize 2;cl_crosshairgap -3;cl_crosshairthickness 0;cl_crosshair_drawoutline 0;cl_crosshairdot 0;cl_crosshaircolor 1;cl_crosshairusealpha 1;cl_crosshairalpha 250;cl_crosshairgap_useweaponvalue 0;cl_crosshair_t 0

Viewmodel

  • viewmodel_fov 68;viewmodel_offset_x 2.5;viewmodel_offset_y 0;viewmodel_offset_z -1.5;cl_righthand 1;viewmodel_presetpos 3

CL_BOB

  • cl_bob_lower_amt 21; cl_bobamt_lat 0.4; cl_bobamt_vert 0.25; cl_bobcycle 0.98;