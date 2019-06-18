Snappi announces free agency, is no longer under contract with OpTic

Marco “Snappi” Pfeiffer has revealed that he’s officially a free agent in Counter-Strike: Global Offensive.



Starting today, the former in-game leader for OpTic Gaming is no longer under contract with the organization. Snappi joined the team in April 2018 and was their captain until March 2019, when OpTic signed Mathias “MSL” Lauridsen. He was kept in the lineup only as a support player before being fully replaced by the newcomer René “TeSeS” Madsen this month.



OpTic Gaming™ on Twitter Thank you to Marco “@SnappiCSGO” Pfeiffer for his time on our CS:GO team. Today we part ways, per his request. We appreciate all of his hard work over the last year and look forward to seeing his continued success in the competitive scene.

OpTic haven’t won any trophies under Snappi’s leadership, but he’s one of the veterans of the Danish scene. The 29-year-old has played Counter-Strike professionally since 2008 and had the most success in CS:GO while representing Heroic. He played there from August 2016 to April 2018, before being poached by OpTic.



He could make his return to Heroic after the ongoing ESL Pro League season nine finals or ESL One Cologne in July, if Heroic underperform at these two events. The team are currently using Benjamin “blameF” Bremer as their in-game leader, but he wasn’t initially signed for the role.

