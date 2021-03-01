Sh1ro’s settings, crosshair, and viewmodel for CS:GO

Dmitriy “sh1ro” Sokolov, the 19-year-old AWPer for Russian Counter-Strike team Gambit Esports, made waves at IEM Katowice 2021.
The young and upcoming talent is known for his passive AWPing playstyle, a player not so dissimilar to Na'Vi's Ladislav "GuardiaN" Kovács. In the IEM Katowice finals against Virtus.pro, sh1ro showcased patience and determination, recording just 39 deaths over the course of four maps. That's an average of fewer than 10 deaths per map. On Dust 2, he was killed four times.
For sh1ro's outstanding consistency throughout the S-Tier event, he was awarded the MVP award for IEM Katowice 2021. It remains to be seen if the tournament was the first of many first-place vinishes, or if it was just a fluke.
Here's sh1ro's full list of video, mouse, crosshair, and viewmodel settings.
Monitor settings
Mouse settings
Video settings
Crosshair settings
Copy and paste the following text into your console and press enter to activate sh1ro's crosshair settings. Here's how to open the console in CS:GO.
- cl_crosshaircolor 4; cl_crosshairdot 0; cl_crosshairgap -3; cl_crosshairsize 2; cl_crosshairstyle 4; cl_crosshairalpha 250; cl_crosshairusealpha 1; cl_crosshairthickness 0; cl_crosshair_drawoutline 0; cl_crosshair_sniper_width 2;
Viewmodel
- viewmodel_fov 68; viewmodel_offset_x 2.5; viewmodel_offset_y 0; viewmodel_offset_z -1.5; viewmodel_presetpos 3; cl_viewmodel_shift_left_amt 1.5; cl_viewmodel_shift_right_amt 0.75; viewmodel_recoil 0; cl_righthand 1;
CL_BOB
- cl_bob_lower_amt 5; cl_bobamt_lat 0.1; cl_bobamt_vert 0.14; cl_bobcycle 0.98;