Sh1ro’s settings, crosshair, and viewmodel for CS:GO

Gambit's young AWPer is on the up and up.

Dmitriy “sh1ro” Sokolov, the 19-year-old AWPer for Russian Counter-Strike team Gambit Esports, made waves at IEM Katowice 2021.

The young and upcoming talent is known for his passive AWPing playstyle, a player not so dissimilar to Na'Vi's Ladislav "GuardiaN" Kovács. In the IEM Katowice finals against Virtus.pro, sh1ro showcased patience and determination, recording just 39 deaths over the course of four maps. That's an average of fewer than 10 deaths per map. On Dust 2, he was killed four times.

For sh1ro's outstanding consistency throughout the S-Tier event, he was awarded the MVP award for IEM Katowice 2021. It remains to be seen if the tournament was the first of many first-place vinishes, or if it was just a fluke.

Here's sh1ro's full list of video, mouse, crosshair, and viewmodel settings.

Monitor settings

Resolution1024x768
Aspect Ratio4:3
Scaling ModeBlack Bars
HZ240
BENQ XL2546

Mouse settings

DPI800
Sensitivity1.04
eDPI832
Raw InputOn
Hz1,000
Zoom Sensitivity1
Windows Sensitivity6
Mouse AccelerationOff
XTRFY M4 White

Video settings

Color ModeComputer Monitor
Brightness100 percent
Display ModeFullscreen
Global Shadow QualityMedium
Model/Texture DetailLow
Texture StreamingDisabled
Effect DetailLow
Shadow DetailLow
Boost Player ContrastDisabled
Multicore RenderingEnabled
Multisampling Anti-Aliasing Mode2x MSAA
FXAA Anti-AliasingDisabled
Texture Filtering ModeBilinear
Wait for Vertical SyncDisabled
Motion BlurDisabled
Triple-Monitor ModeDisabled
Use Uber ShadersEnabled
Nvidia GeForce RTX 2080 SUPER

Crosshair settings

Copy and paste the following text into your console and press enter to activate sh1ro's crosshair settings. Here's how to open the console in CS:GO.

  • cl_crosshaircolor 4; cl_crosshairdot 0; cl_crosshairgap -3; cl_crosshairsize 2; cl_crosshairstyle 4; cl_crosshairalpha 250; cl_crosshairusealpha 1; cl_crosshairthickness 0; cl_crosshair_drawoutline 0; cl_crosshair_sniper_width 2;

Viewmodel

  • viewmodel_fov 68; viewmodel_offset_x 2.5; viewmodel_offset_y 0; viewmodel_offset_z -1.5; viewmodel_presetpos 3; cl_viewmodel_shift_left_amt 1.5; cl_viewmodel_shift_right_amt 0.75; viewmodel_recoil 0; cl_righthand 1;

CL_BOB

  • cl_bob_lower_amt 5; cl_bobamt_lat 0.1; cl_bobamt_vert 0.14; cl_bobcycle 0.98;