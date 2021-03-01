Sh1ro’s settings, crosshair, and viewmodel for CS:GO

Gambit's young AWPer is on the up and up.

Dmitriy “sh1ro” Sokolov, the 19-year-old AWPer for Russian Counter-Strike team Gambit Esports, made waves at IEM Katowice 2021.

The young and upcoming talent is known for his passive AWPing playstyle, a player not so dissimilar to Na'Vi's Ladislav "GuardiaN" Kovács. In the IEM Katowice finals against Virtus.pro, sh1ro showcased patience and determination, recording just 39 deaths over the course of four maps. That's an average of fewer than 10 deaths per map. On Dust 2, he was killed four times.

For sh1ro's outstanding consistency throughout the S-Tier event, he was awarded the MVP award for IEM Katowice 2021. It remains to be seen if the tournament was the first of many first-place vinishes, or if it was just a fluke.

Here's sh1ro's full list of video, mouse, crosshair, and viewmodel settings.

Monitor settings

Resolution 1024x768 Aspect Ratio 4:3 Scaling Mode Black Bars HZ 240 BENQ XL2546

Mouse settings

DPI 800 Sensitivity 1.04 eDPI 832 Raw Input On Hz 1,000 Zoom Sensitivity 1 Windows Sensitivity 6 Mouse Acceleration Off XTRFY M4 White

Video settings

Color Mode Computer Monitor Brightness 100 percent Display Mode Fullscreen Global Shadow Quality Medium Model/Texture Detail Low Texture Streaming Disabled Effect Detail Low Shadow Detail Low Boost Player Contrast Disabled Multicore Rendering Enabled Multisampling Anti-Aliasing Mode 2x MSAA FXAA Anti-Aliasing Disabled Texture Filtering Mode Bilinear Wait for Vertical Sync Disabled Motion Blur Disabled Triple-Monitor Mode Disabled Use Uber Shaders Enabled Nvidia GeForce RTX 2080 SUPER

Crosshair settings

Copy and paste the following text into your console and press enter to activate sh1ro's crosshair settings. Here's how to open the console in CS:GO.

cl_crosshaircolor 4; cl_crosshairdot 0; cl_crosshairgap -3; cl_crosshairsize 2; cl_crosshairstyle 4; cl_crosshairalpha 250; cl_crosshairusealpha 1; cl_crosshairthickness 0; cl_crosshair_drawoutline 0; cl_crosshair_sniper_width 2;

Viewmodel

viewmodel_fov 68; viewmodel_offset_x 2.5; viewmodel_offset_y 0; viewmodel_offset_z -1.5; viewmodel_presetpos 3; cl_viewmodel_shift_left_amt 1.5; cl_viewmodel_shift_right_amt 0.75; viewmodel_recoil 0; cl_righthand 1;

CL_BOB