SEMPHIS’ settings and crosshair for CS:GO

Check out the settings of one of NA's greatest.

After retiring as a professional player in 2021, Kory “SEMPHIS” Friesen returned to the CS:GO scene in March by taking up the role of coach for Gaimin Gladiators.

The 33-year-old is one of the most experienced players in the North American scene. Throughout his long career, he played for teams including Cloud9, compLexity Gaming, and Team SoloMid, and achieved domestic success.

With so many achievements and such a long career, many fans of the player are naturally seeking out his settings. Thankfully, we’ve got you covered. Here’s SEMPHIS’ full list of monitor, mouse, and crosshair settings for CS:GO.

Video Settings

Monitor Settings

Resolution 1024×768 Texture Quality 4:3 Scaling Black bars HZ 120 BenQ XL2420T

Mouse Settings

DPI 400 Sensitivity 2.15 eDPI 860 Raw Input Off Hz 500 Zoom Sensitivity 1.00 Windows Sensitivity 6 Mouse Acceleration Off ZOWIE ZA13

Crosshair Settings

Copy and paste the following text into your console and press enter to activate SEMPHIS’ crosshair settings. Here’s how to open the console in CS:GO.