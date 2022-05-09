SEMPHIS’ settings and crosshair for CS:GO

After retiring as a professional player in 2021, Kory “SEMPHIS” Friesen returned to the CS:GO scene in March by taking up the role of coach for Gaimin Gladiators.
The 33-year-old is one of the most experienced players in the North American scene. Throughout his long career, he played for teams including Cloud9, compLexity Gaming, and Team SoloMid, and achieved domestic success.
With so many achievements and such a long career, many fans of the player are naturally seeking out his settings. Thankfully, we’ve got you covered. Here’s SEMPHIS’ full list of monitor, mouse, and crosshair settings for CS:GO.
Video Settings
Monitor Settings
Mouse Settings
Crosshair Settings
Copy and paste the following text into your console and press enter to activate SEMPHIS’ crosshair settings. Here’s how to open the console in CS:GO.
- cl_crosshairalpha 255; cl_crosshaircolor 1; cl_crosshairdot 0; cl_crosshairgap -2; cl_crosshairsize 3; cl_crosshairstyle 4; cl_crosshairusealpha 1; cl_crosshairthickness 0.5; cl_crosshair_sniper_width 1; cl_crosshair_outlinethickness 1; cl_crosshair_drawoutline 1;