S1mple’s iconic graffiti has been re-added in the new Cache

One of the most iconic plays in professional CS:GO showcased by Aleksandr “s1mple” Kostyliev has been recognized in the new version of de_cache.

On Oct. 4, an official ESL livestream was broadcasting the new version of Cache to show off the map’s rework. Toward the B-bombsite, fans rejoiced to see that s1mple’s iconic graffiti has been re-added underneath the heaven position.

The graffiti is the exact same as the previous iteration, with the iconic wings and a CS:GO character holding an AWP which portrays s1mple’s extraordinary play in 2016.

s1mple logo re-added to cache Clip of ESL_CSGO Playing Counter-Strike: Global Offensive – Clipped by Boogiee

During a match between fnatic and Team Liquid at ESL One Cologne 2016, s1mple was left in 1v2 in the fourteenth round. Fnatic players Dennis Edman and Freddy “KRIMZ” Johansson attempted to rush the B-bombsite but ran into s1mple in the heaven position. The Ukranian star divebombed from the position with his AWP, eliminating Dennis on the drop-down and then no-scoping KRIMZ shortly after.

Prior to this re-addition, s1mple said that he wanted to get a new graffiti. Considering he is arguably the best player in the world, the Ukrainian star will have much to prove on the new cache.

This new map will be fully released on Oct. 10. Although it is currently unknown when it will be added to the Active Duty map pool, fans can expect it to come sooner rather than later.