S1mple, ZywOo to join forces in CS:GO showmatch mixing new NAVI and Vitality lineups

The two modern GOATs of Counter-Strike in s1mple and ZywOo will team up today at the GG.BET Match of LeGGends series, which will see both NAVI and Vitality debut their new rosters ahead of the new CS:GO season.

GG.BET has linked up with NAVI and Vitality for the showmatch series, with all donations made during the event going towards the construction of an IT classroom for a school in Ukraine damaged by the ongoing conflict against Russia.

The miniature tournament will see three matches between the teams, with a slight twist—following map one’s head-to-head, s1mple will swap and join Vitality for map two, while ZywOo will join NAVI. For the third map, GG.BET left it to the fans, who immediately paired both superstars together alongside apEX, b1t, and flameZ.

https://t.co/FQpuC6zZk4 is fundraising for an IT classroom at a destroyed Ukrainian school! 🧡+💻



Donate €5 or more during the #NAVITALITY show match and win merch and gaming gear.



We'll give 2 tickets to the first CS2 Major to the highest donation! 🎫https://t.co/wN6jBHr4Cu https://t.co/sHZ0hI3yCl pic.twitter.com/PjRkgSnlve — GG.BET (@ggbet_en) July 7, 2023

Alongside a star-studded commentary group and production team, GG.BET will be welcoming in the new season of Counter-Strike after a manic off-season, which has seen the bulk of the top 20 make sweeping changes to their rosters.

NAVI and Vitality were not immune to the rostermania. Despite their status as reigning Major champions following their win in Paris, Vitality has welcomed Spinx to the roster after benching dupreeh.

NAVI has made a huge overhaul ahead of the new season, with OG’s Aleksib taking the mantle as the in-game leader and replacing the outgoing electronic, who is expected to link up with Cloud9. The Ukrainian organization will also farewell Perfecto and npl, adding prodigies iM from GamerLegion and jL from Apeks in what is NAVI’s first-ever move away from an all-CIS line-up in CS:GO.

Related: Live Counter-Strike 2023 roster tracker: CS:GO signings and rumors ahead of CS2 release

Whilst this isn’t a serious event, this is the first we will see of the new rosters ahead of the season’s resumption at BLAST Premier Fall Groups, kicking off on July 13. NAVI will open their account against a new-look Astralis, while Vitality take on Evil Geniuses.

The GG.BET Match of LeGGends will be broadcast live on Twitch, with the first game starting at 11:15am CT today.

About the author