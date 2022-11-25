S1mple lists CS:GO maps he’d add and remove from pro pool if he was CEO of Valve

Natus Vincere’s superstar s1mple isn’t unhappy with the addition of Anubis to the map pool, but he wouldn’t have removed Dust II, one of the game’s classics. The Ukrainian outlined what changes he’d make to the map pool if he was the head of Valve’s CS:GO department in an interview today.

“I would remove Ancient, add Train,” s1mple said in an interview with Blix. “I would remove Anubis, add Tuscan. I would remove Vertigo, add Anubis. And I would upgrade and do a lot of updates on Anubis and Tuscan I wouldn’t change anything on Train at all because it was perfect.”

What s1mple most notably want is to reverse the change Valve did in May 2021, when it swapped Train for the new map Ancient. NAVI have a 69.2 percent win rate on Ancient, according to HLTV, which isn’t bad at all, but they were better in Train, having won 80 percent of their matches in the iconical map in 2021, according to HLTV.

Anubis, on the other hand, was officially introduced to the game in March 2020 and removed in May 2021. Many pros questioned why Valve chose to put it in the pro circuit instead of Tuscan, which is a classic map from the Counter-Strike 1.6 days. The new version of Tuscan was completed in August 2022.

Given how long Valve takes to make changes to the active CS:GO map pool, it’s unlikely s1mple will play pro matches on Tuscan on Train until the BLAST Paris Major ends in May.