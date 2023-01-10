Ropz sheds light on ‘key factor’ that led to him joining FaZe

Robin “ropz” Kool has been a part of FaZe Clan’s CS:GO team for over a year now, and he recently revealed what made him join the organization in the first place.

The 23-year-old was made HLTV’s eighth-best player of 2022 yesterday. When accepting the award he took part in a short interview, and one of the topics was why he joined FaZe last year. The Estonian admitted that a pivotal part of his recruitment to FaZe’s ranks was their in-game leader Finn “karrigan” Andersen.

“Karrigan was definitely one of the key factors in me joining FaZe,” ropz said.

In his eyes, finding a proper IGL who can make a team of superstars work is extremely difficult in CS:GO, and he believes karrigan is one of the leaders capable of doing just that. “Having him [karrigan] definitely gives the team a certain direction to go for and eventually you know there will be results,” ropz said.

The fact karrigan and ropz had already played together previously almost certainly also played a huge role. The players played together under MOUZ’s banner, where karrigan played from March 2019 to February 2021. Ropz was a MOUZ player for almost five years.

Ropz’s addition to FaZe certainly worked out. The player and his crew had a brilliant first half of 2022, where they won IEM Katowice 2022, ESL Pro League Season 15, PGL Antwerp CS:GO Major, and IEM Cologne 2022.

Hisfantastic form allowed ropz to claim eighth place in HLTV’s ranking for 2022. His teammates, Russel “Twistzz” Van Dulken and Håvard “rain” Nygaard, also found themselves on the list in the 11th and 13th spots, respectively. Helvijs “broky” Saukants is also in the top seven, but his place remains to be seen at the moment.