Ropz may have a fix for CS2’s frustrating stuttering issues after latest update

As soon as the latest CS2 patch landed on Monday, Oct. 2, lots of players started to suffer with non-stop stuttering in their matches and even in the main menu regardless of their PC specs. Today, FaZe Clan’s star ropz possibly found a fix.

Ropz had this problem even though he got a last-gen PC to play CS2 this morning. While he was experiencing massive stuttering in CS2, his PC was capable of running CS:GO “smooth as butter.” After spending some hours troubleshooting with known Counter-Strike optimizer fREQUENCYCS, ropz fixed the stuttering by making a clean installation of Windows 11 with formatting, leaving Windows 10 behind.

Most likely reason – PC had a 2021 version of windows which caused stuttering problems when upgraded to 22H2. After a clean windows 11 installation the problem went away. Ty @fREQUENCYCS for spending some time troubleshooting with me 👍 — ropz (@ropz) October 3, 2023

Many professional players like ropz still ran Windows 10 because it seemingly worked better for CS:GO, but given that CS2 is almost a totally new product, it might be best to upgrade it to Windows 11 because it has better optimization.

This sort of issue is a big problem, especially for professional players as a lot of them are set to compete in the first big CS2 tournament in less than two weeks in Sydney, Australia. The stuttering is yet another argument they have to prove that CS2 isn’t ready for competition yet and that Valve may have launched the game too soon.

Related CS2 patch fixes worst movement penalty on Overpass alongside various bugs

In case you’re experiencing stuttering in CS2 as well and Windows 11 isn’t fixing it for you, you can try optimizing your game following NartOutHere’s comprehensive guide. It’s also likely that Valve will take note and try to address this in the near future, as the developer has been patching CS2 more than once a week in this initial stage.

If none of these solutions work for you, the best thing to do is write an email to Valve and report what you’re going through.

About the author