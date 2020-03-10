Report: Copenhagen Flames to replace BIG in FLASHPOINT season 1

BIG has withdrawn from FLASHPOINT season one and will be replaced by Copenhagen Flames, according to a report by Jarek “DeKay” Lewis.

According to DeKay, BIG has ceded their FLASHPOINT spot to accept an invite from ESL to replace Heroic in the ESL Pro League. Heroic’s roster were reportedly signed by FunPlus Phoenix.

BIG were one of the teams that qualified for FLASHPOINT season one through its global qualifier. Copenhagen Flames, on the other hand, finished in a tie for sixth place with DETONA Gaming. At this time, is unclear why the Danish team was reportedly chosen over DETONA.

Although FLASHPOINT hasn’t released the full list of teams for the first season, the semifinalists of FLASHPOINT’s global qualifier, HAVU and Chaos, will round out the list for season one, according to DeKay.

If this happens, FLASHPOINT have failed to find two more founding members for the league, which is owned by the esports organizations. So far, it has seven founding members: MIBR, Cloud9, Dignitas, Gen.G, Envy, MAD Lions, and c0ntact gaming. FPX may be the eighth and last team to pay the $2 million entry fee.

FLASHPOINT season one is set to kick off on Friday, March 13, while ESL Pro League season 11 will begin next week on March 16.