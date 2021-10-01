Renegades qualify for PGL Stockholm Major, IEM Katowice 2022

Renegades have secured the only Oceania spot at the PGL Stockholm Major following their 2-1 victory against LookingforOrg in the upper bracket final of the IEM Fall Oceania Regional Major Ranking (RMR) tournament today.

Liam “malta” Schembri, Simon “Sico” Williams, Joshua “INS” Potter, Jordan “Hatz” Bajic, and Alistair “aliStair” Johnston have been the most dominant team in the region and won’t even have to win the IEM Fall Oceania grand finals against ORDER or LookingforOrg to qualify for the first CS:GO Major in over two years. The Australian boys also secured a spot at IEM Katowice in 2022 since they’ve accumulated enough ESL Pro Tour points.

Renegades have joined Gambit, Team Spirit, and Natus Vincere on the team list for the PGL Stockholm Major, but there are still 20 spots to be filled. The Australians will start the $2 million competition in the New Challengers Stage, which will see the top eight teams advance to the New Legends Stage and the other half be eliminated from the tournament.

The question for Renegades now is how they’ll prepare for the PGL Stockholm Major since they haven’t had too many opportunities to play in international tournaments in 2020 and 2021 as a result of the travel restrictions imposed by the coronavirus pandemic. They got some international practice during IEM Cologne and IEM Katowice earlier this year and most likely will travel to Europe ahead of the Major to boot camp.

More teams will qualify for the $2 million PGL Stockholm Major over the next few days as IEM Fall CIS, Europe, and South America continue. The North American and Asian tournaments will start on Oct. 5.