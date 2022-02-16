Registrations for PGL Antwerp Major RMR qualifier are now open

A new CS:GO Major cycle is set to kick off soon.

The open qualifiers for the PGL Antwerp Major, the first Valve-sponsored CS:GO tournament of 2022, will run in Europe, North America, South America, and Asia-Oceania starting this month, PGL revealed today. Some of the open qualifiers will end at the beginning of March.

Teams from all around the world are now able to register and participate in the Regional Major Ranking (RMR) open qualifiers. The third PGL Major in the history of CS:GO was announced on Feb. 2 and will be played from May 9 to 22, featuring a $1 million prize pool. The playoffs of the Antwerp Major are expected to take place in front of a live audience in the Antwerps Sportpaleis Arena.

Here are all of the dates and links for the registration process of all open qualifiers for the PGL Antwerp Major RMR events. These tournaments can feature a total of 512 different squads in Europe and a total of 256 teams in North America.

Europe

First qualifier: Feb. 22 to 23

Second qualifier: March 1 to 2

Third qualifier: March 5 to 6

Fourth qualifier: March 5 to 6

Fifth qualifier (Far East of Russia): March 5 to 6

North America

First qualifier: March 10 to 11

Second qualifier: March 12 to 13

South America

First qualifier: March 3 to 4

Second qualifier: March 5 to 6

Asia-Oceania

China qualifier: Feb. 26 to 27

Middle East qualifier: Feb. 26 to 27

Rest of Asia qualifier: Feb. 26 to 27

Oceania qualifier: March 5 and 6