Prime Minister of Kosovo makes surprise appearance, visits Bad News Eagles ahead of PGL Antwerp CS:GO Major

The leader of the country continues to show his support for the team.

Albin Kurti, the prime minister of Kosovo, continues to show his support for Kosovan CS:GO team Bad News Eagles who recently qualified for the PGL Antwerp Major. The country’s leader, along with other representatives from Kosovo, has visited the squad during their bootcamp ahead of the tournament.

The news was shared by Daulina Osmani, Kosovo’s deputy minister of the ministry of culture, youth, and sports, who visited Bad News Eagles with Kurti. The representatives of the country underlined how proud they are of their countrymen and wished the team good luck for the upcoming Major.

Among the few teams from South-Eastern Europe competing in Major 2022 is @_badnewseagles from Kosova. Really proud of our eagles. Today, together with PM @albinkurti we visited to wish them the best of luck in Antwerp🦅🇽🇰💪. pic.twitter.com/eguoGhvl2e — Daulina (@DaulinaOsmani) May 2, 2022

This is not the first time Kosovo’s prime minister has shown his support for Bad News Eagles. On April 25, after the squad officially claimed their spot at the Major, Kurti congratulated the team on his official Twitter account, saying that “not many have the chance to make history.”

Bad News Eagles is a new organization, founded in February 2022. It consists of Kosovan players, with the exception of rigoN, who has both Swiss and Kosovan citizenship. The org acquired the roster of Team BLINK, which was previously the banner under which the team played until February.

The squad has only a week left before their first Major begins. Bad News Eagles will start the tournament from the Challengers Stage, which starts on May 9. Currently, it remains to be seen who will be the team’s first opponents.