Players, talent members, and community upset with Valve’s changes to PGL Stockholm Major signature stickers

Professional players, talent members, and CS:GO fans are not happy with Valve’s decision to make the PGL Stockholm Major signature stickers limited to only those who make it into the playoffs.

The Major stickers were highly anticipated in general because PGL Stockholm will be the first Valve-sponsored CS:GO tournament in over two years as a result of the coronavirus pandemic. The team stickers were released last night and many fans were wondering when Valve would release the players’ autographs as well. But the publisher confirmed that only quarterfinalists, semifinalists, and grand finalists will receive a signature sticker, leaving plenty of players behind.

2021 PGL "Finalists" signature stickers will include signatures from the following teams:



–Quarterfinalists

–Semifinalists

–Grand Finalists — CS:GO (@CSGO) October 22, 2021

This change means that only 40 players will get signature stickers and 80 pros will be left empty-handed. FaZe Clan’s star rifler Russel “Twistzz” Van Dulken was one of the first players to speak against Valve’s decision. “Have to say that I disagree with the changes that happened for this Major,” he wrote on Twitter. “It’s been 2 years since the last one and everyone was looking forward to the normal things a major brings, stickers for all qualified players and souvenir signature drops”

Twistzz and Astralis’ rifler Emil “Magisk” Reif argued that it’d be more reasonable if Valve had communicated this before since many players have looked forward to being immortalized in the game. The community, in general, complained on Twitter and Reddit that they won’t be able to buy the signature stickers of some of their beloved players.

One of the PGL Stockholm Major talent members, Janko “YNk” Paunović, called the decision “embarrassing.” “Then we ask ourselves why are players going to VALORANT even when they think it’s a worse/less fun game, it’s because of shit like this,” YNk wrote on Twitter.

Honestly feels a little like they forgot the Major was starting this soon. Doesn’t make sense to make it playoffs stickers at this Major, so many people have looked forward to their sticker and simply not get any now.

I could understand it, if this was communicated way before. https://t.co/LH9PuRq2ko — Emil Reif (@MagiskCS) October 22, 2021

The PGL Stockholm Major will start in four days, so there’s little to no time for Valve to change which players will be granted a signature sticker.