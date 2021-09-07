PGL Stockholm CS:GO Major looking more likely with Sweden planning to lift COVID restrictions before October

A huge step toward the first CS:GO Major in over two years has been made. The Swedish government announced today that COVID-19 restrictions will be lifted at the end of the month. With the restrictions getting lifted comes some serious momentum toward the idea of PGL Stockholm going ahead as planned in October.

Sweden is removing the restriction on the number of people allowed at both public and private events, as well as the recommendation to work from home, beginning Sept. 29.

The PGL Stockholm Major was announced in January, putting a CS:GO Major back on the schedule for the first time since StarLadder Berlin in September 2019. But this past summer, Valve began pursuing other destinations for its other massive esports tournament, The International 10, after Sweden decided not to accept esports into its sports federation. This decision would have made it much harder for players and staff to officially travel to Sweden, especially during a global pandemic.

Valve and PGL said Stockholm was “still a priority” for the Major, given Sweden’s reverence in CS:GO and its history. Just a few weeks prior to the Swedish government’s announcement, a huge hurdle was cleared when esports athletes were granted the same travel exemptions as sports athletes in Sweden.

With these latest developments, the PGL Stockholm Major appears to be on track to begin on Oct. 23 at the Avicii Arena in Stockholm.