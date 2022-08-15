Over $1.6 million in CS:GO skins reportedly stolen by hackers

CSMoney is temporarily shut down as the devs race to get the skins back.

Another huge CS:GO cosmetics hack has come to light.

A few months ago, popular skin collector ohnePixel claimed that over $2 million worth of skins was stolen from the “most expensive inventory” in CS:GO. This included the iconic AWP Dragon Lore skins.

Now, over $1.6 million worth of CS:GO cosmetics have been stolen by hackers from a trading site called CSMoney, as first reported by Dexerto.

What happened to the stolen skins on CSMoney?

CS:GO is well known for having a lucrative skin collecting and trading marketplace supported by developers at Valve. There are many pricey in-game skins in the decades-old shooter, including skins worth up to $20,000 or more.

When there’s this much money on the line, it’s no surprise that there are hackers lurking around the marketplace. Recently, a hacker reportedly broke into popular skin trading site CSMoney to steal over $1.6 million worth of skins.

There are over 30 accounts now linked to the hackers, with more yet to be found, according to CS:GO skin collector Arrow on Twitter. Arrow speculated that the hackers sent skins to high-tier traders “as a distraction,” claiming this to be the largest website hack the CS:GO community has ever seen.

Well over $1,600,000 was just STOLEN from CSmoney

-We have found 30+ accounts that are linked to the hackers (there are more we haven't found)

-I suspect that that the hackers sent skins to high tier traders as a distraction

-This is the largest website hack we've ever seen pic.twitter.com/gzDKkKY0q2 — Arrow CSGO (@ArrrowCSGO) August 13, 2022

The major hack is already being investigated. CSMoney has announced that the site is temporarily down as developers attempt to “fix the issue” and “restore” the site to normalcy.

The CSMONEY website is temporarily down after being targeted by a hacking attack this night. We will fix the issue and will do our best to restore the normal functioning of the website. Our support service is ready to answer your questions via email at [email protected] — CS.MONEY (@csmoneytrade) August 13, 2022

This comes as a huge hit to the CS:GO community, with even competing sites offering support to CSMoney. The skin trading community is also waiting to see if Valve will get involved. But Valve isn’t too keen on third-party sites, so skin collectors are a bit concerned about the outcome this time around.

Bad take man, they for sure don’t deserve this.



I don’t agree with their prices, fees and so on, but no legitimate business deserves this. — hamden (@haamden) August 13, 2022

A few skin collectors have celebrated the hack, however, saying CSMoney deserved the major hit after charging too much for skins. A lot of CS:GO skin collectors have expressed frustration with the site’s high prices in the past, but CS:GO players ultimately don’t want members of the community getting skins stolen or for CS:GO-related sites to be torn down.