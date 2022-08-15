Over $1.6 million in CS:GO skins reportedly stolen by hackers

Another huge CS:GO cosmetics hack has come to light.
A few months ago, popular skin collector ohnePixel claimed that over $2 million worth of skins was stolen from the “most expensive inventory” in CS:GO. This included the iconic AWP Dragon Lore skins.
Now, over $1.6 million worth of CS:GO cosmetics have been stolen by hackers from a trading site called CSMoney, as first reported by Dexerto.
What happened to the stolen skins on CSMoney?
CS:GO is well known for having a lucrative skin collecting and trading marketplace supported by developers at Valve. There are many pricey in-game skins in the decades-old shooter, including skins worth up to $20,000 or more.
When there’s this much money on the line, it’s no surprise that there are hackers lurking around the marketplace. Recently, a hacker reportedly broke into popular skin trading site CSMoney to steal over $1.6 million worth of skins.
There are over 30 accounts now linked to the hackers, with more yet to be found, according to CS:GO skin collector Arrow on Twitter. Arrow speculated that the hackers sent skins to high-tier traders “as a distraction,” claiming this to be the largest website hack the CS:GO community has ever seen.
The major hack is already being investigated. CSMoney has announced that the site is temporarily down as developers attempt to “fix the issue” and “restore” the site to normalcy.
This comes as a huge hit to the CS:GO community, with even competing sites offering support to CSMoney. The skin trading community is also waiting to see if Valve will get involved. But Valve isn’t too keen on third-party sites, so skin collectors are a bit concerned about the outcome this time around.
A few skin collectors have celebrated the hack, however, saying CSMoney deserved the major hit after charging too much for skins. A lot of CS:GO skin collectors have expressed frustration with the site’s high prices in the past, but CS:GO players ultimately don’t want members of the community getting skins stolen or for CS:GO-related sites to be torn down.