One of CS2’s game modes is fundamentally broken—and players can’t stand it anymore

If I wanted to get killed from behind, I'd just play a battle royale.

Deathmatch, one of the most useful practicing modes for any FPS game, is utterly flawed in the CS2 beta at the moment.

Most players who join Deathmatch servers are just looking to warm up their aim before playing a competitive match, but that requires taking fair gunfights. With the way that Valve designed the spawns in CS2’s Deathmatch, players are spawning with enemies behind them.

Besides the flawed spawning system, players complain on Reddit the spawn protection is way too long right now, which leads to everyone abusing it to get cheese frags. CS2 Deathmatch doesn’t have any healing or ammo refill after you get a kill either.

These are two useful features that are found in any great community Deathmatch server. On top of these issues, players say the wait time between spawns could be reduced as they don’t want to wait too long to play again.

Related CS2 players are already fed up with bad attitudes in Premier mode

Even though the Deathmatch mode is currently broken in CS2, it should be easy for Valve to fix as all the developer has to do is copy the settings from CS:GO. Players claim the CS:GO Deathmatch is better and I completely agree. One of the features I miss the most is having the Team Deathmatch option instead of just free-for-all, which can be completely chaotic.

What Valve can also do is simply use the same settings that community Deathmatch servers have been using all these years, which are even better than the official CS:GO Deathmatch—at least in my experience.

Until Valve fixes it, though, it’s better to play on community servers or warm up your aim against bots in a custom server.

About the author