One-of-a-kind Counter-Strike 2 weapon skin sells for over $1m

One of the biggest public transactions in Counter-Strike history has just been made with a single AK-47 skin sold for a whopping seven-digit sum.

The purchase, facilitated by popular CS2 skin aficionados roflm0nster and zipeL, was made on June 5. Originally, the skin—a Factory New StatTrak AK-47 Case Hardened—was set with a hard buyout of close to $2 million when it was first shared in January. But that number has slowly fallen after several interested parties ghosted the pair. It was finally snapped up yesterday, with the official figure not shared—but it is all but certain to fall between one and $1.5 million.

Not only is this a Factory New Stat-Trak AK Case Hardened, but it also possesses the ultra-rare 661 pattern, which sees the weapon’s topside coated in metallic blue as opposed to the less interesting anodized gold or silver. A full-blue weapon or knife, known as a “blue gem,” is tough to find in the wild, given the very low likelihood of the weapon landing the exact spot on the pattern for the maximum amount of blue.

Throw on landing the right weapon wear and the already-low chance of getting StatTrak, the chances of landing this skin via opening a case or through CS2’s Trade Up Contract is all but impossible. One interested party reportedly spent over $100,000 attempting to make his own version of the weapon.

The last 661 Blue Gem AK-47 sale we know about was zipeL’s own copy of the weapon in 2023, which went for $400,000. However, that was a Minimal Wear version of the weapon (although it did have four amazing Titan holographic stickers on it). Today’s AK very well may be the only StatTrak Factory New version of the rare 661 pattern.

These sorts of skins won’t be available to find on the Steam Market, with middlemen and reputable figures in the CS2 trading scene often employed to assist with finding buyers and negotiating a fair price, with cryptocurrency transfers often the currency of choice. Needless to say, if you come across one of these in a Premier game one of these days, you best ask for it to be dropped to you in-game.

