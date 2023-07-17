One Danish CS:GO team is ‘restructuring’ with the assistance of 2 banned cheaters

Sashi Esport, a CS:GO organization based in Denmark, is overhauling its team under the leadership of two Valve-banned cheaters—former MOUZ coach Allan “Rejin” Petersen and former Heroic coach Nicolai “HUNDEN” Petersen.

Sashi hired Rejin to be its new sports director on June 30, while HUNDEN was brought on to be the team’s head coach on July 17.

“We are very pleased to be able to present HUNDEN to Sashi Esport,” Rejin said. “Nicolai and I have known each other for many years and have previously worked together, so when the opportunity to get him to Sashi Esport presented itself, it was an obvious choice for us to reach out to him.”

Happy to announce I will be part of @Sashi_Esport as new sports director. — Rejin (@RejinCS) June 30, 2023

DANSK @HUNDENCS2



Omstruktureringen fortsætter hos Sashi Esport, og i dag, mandag d. 17 juli 2023, tiltræder Nicolai “HUNDEN” Petersen som cheftræner hos Sashi Esport.



“Vi er enormt glade for at kunne præsentere HUNDEN i Sashi Esport. Nicolai og jeg har kendt hinanden i mange… — Sashi Esport 🥩 (@Sashi_Esport) July 17, 2023

Rejin and HUNDEN were both caught using the infamous coach spectator bug in the Esports Integrity Commission (ESIC)’s investigation in 2020. This CS:GO bug allowed coaches to place their cameras anywhere on the map and even free roam around the map, thus letting them collect precious information about the enemy team during live matches.

They’ve served their time since then and are allowed to coach in professional CS:GO tournaments with the exception of the Majors, which are sponsored by Valve. Rejin is permanently banned from playing or coaching at Majors, while HUNDEN is banned until the conclusion of the PGL Copenhagen CS2 Major in 2024.

Rejin had been working as Endpoint’s head coach before joining Sachi. HUNDEN, on the other hand, had his analyst contract with Astralis terminated in June as part of the team’s overhaul. Although Rejin was caught using the coach spectator bug on seven occasions, according to the ESIC, he’s far from being as controversial as HUNDEN, who was caught using it on two maps.

HUNDEN was banned for a second time in 2021 after he served his coach spectator bug suspension. ESIC found out HUNDEN had locked the Heroic members out of a strategy folder and attempted to leak it to a direct rival attending IEM Cologne, presumably Astralis. HUNDEN, though, had his two-year ban surprisingly overturned at the end of 2022 and became free to participate in ESIC events once again.

Related: HUNDEN: The story of the infamous CS:GO cheater that was banned twice and can return to pro play ahead of time

As imagined, the community’s reaction to Sachi picking up HUNDEN is far from ideal.

HUNDEN and Rejin will be in charge of Sachi’s “restructuring” ahead of CS2. The organization was home to veterans MSL and aizy until June 2023 but now only has the up-and-coming player Mikkel “⁠n1xen⁠” Borlund on its active lineup. This means HUNDEN and Rejin will likely be scouting four new players in the coming months.

About the author