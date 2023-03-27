One CS:GO caster is drawing iconic esports moments in Paint until they get access to CS2

Not everyone has been given access to a limited play test of Counter-Strike 2, yet, some are begging Valve for it in a creative way.

American CS:GO caster Mike “DarfMike” Winnick has decided to draw iconic Counter-Strike moments in Paint every day until he gets access to the limited beta. He started painting on March 23, and so far released four historical moments reimagined in Paint.

Now that that final's over… drawing iconic @CounterStrike moments in Paint until I get limited test access day 3: pic.twitter.com/eXfcSyml6F — DarfMike (@DarfMike) March 26, 2023

Out of four paintings so far, three are a nod toward iconic CS:GO esports moments. The drawing above pictures three renowned casters of the game—Anders Blume, Auguste “Semmler” Massonnat, and Jason “moses” O’Toole—reacting to allu’s one-versus-two clutch against Virtus Pro on Train during ESL One: Cologne 2015.

The other two also display historical plays in CS:GO. DarfMike also drew coldzera’s four kills using the AWP while jumping, which powered Luminosity’s comeback against Liquid in the semifinal of MLG Columbus CS:GO Major. His other work also portrays s1mple’s clutch with an AWP against Fnatic on Cache during ESL One: Cologne 2016. Both of these plays were also celebrated by Valve and went to history, as both maps received graffiti with the drawing of coldzera and s1mple.

And, last but not least, every Counter-Strike player must’ve seen at least once the video of a player getting stuck in-between walls and doors, and calling out for help. His popular “door stuck!” went down in history, and DarfMike also drew this moment in Paint.

So far Valve has been giving access to Counter-Strike 2’s beta to certain players and personalities, and no one can be really sure when and if they get it. Still, with the community receiving such beautiful Counter-Strike art every day, maybe it’s best they hold on to the access for DarfMike for a few more days, at least.