OG thrash Complexity on Overpass, knock them out of BLAST Premier Fall Groups

Complexity are the first team to be eliminated from BLAST Premier Fall Groups following a 2-0 defeat to OG in the first round of the knockout stage.

The North American team have been relegated to BLAST Premier Fall Showdown, where they’ll have one final chance to qualify for the BLAST Premier Fall Finals in November. As for OG, they remain alive in the competition and can still punch their ticket to the Fall Finals.

OG dominated the entire game on Ancient, the first map of the series, but almost let their 14-4 lead slip from their hands at the end of the second half. Complexity won almost nine consecutive rounds to add some pressure to OG but fumbled the comeback chance and OG won by 16-13.

The international team did not commit the same mistake on the second map, Overpass. OG shut down almost all of Complexity’s offensive attempts in the first half (11-4) and quickly eliminated the North Americans by winning five T-side rounds in a row. Abdul “degster” Gasanov, OG’s new star player, finished the series with 47 kills and just 27 deaths despite Håkon “hallzerk” Fjærli’s best efforts to stop him.

The early elimination from BLAST Premier Fall Groups is yet another disappointing result from Complexity, who added hallzerk during the player break, hoping he could elevate the level of the squad. It’s still too soon to say if the North Americans will need more roster changes to be competitive, but their first impression in a tier-one tournament wasn’t good.

OG will play FaZe Clan tomorrow at 6am CT and the winner will proceed to face Astralis for a spot in the BLAST Premier Fall Finals, while the loser will be sent to the last chance stage.