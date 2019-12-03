OG teases CS:GO valde's signing with Twitter name change

It might be a matter of time before OG, one of the famous organizations in Dota 2, announces its first CS:GO lineup.

The European organization has renamed its Twitter account to “unnamed team.” That’s a joke on North’s announcement of Valdemar “valde” Bjørn’s departure yesterday. The said valde was moving to an “unnamed team.”

OG, however, hasn’t made any official comment about the potential signing yet.

With valde already signed, there must be only details holding OG to sign and announce the rest of the team, which also includes Nathan “NBK-” Schmitt, Aleksi “Aleksib” Virolainen, Issa “ISSAA” Murad, and Mateusz “mantuu” Wilczewski. Or maybe, North announced valde’s transfer a bit earlier than OG wished.

OG has been negotiating with these players for a couple of months. During the process, the org reportedly targeted Valentin “poizon” Vasilev, who ended up signing with Complexity, and Elias “Jamppi” Olkkonen, who allegedly has an old VAC-ban account that may forbid him from participating in CS:GO Majors.

Among all these players, ISSAA is the only one that has played in an international team before, HellRaisers, and had to communicate in English. Valde, NBK-, and Aleksib, arguably the better names of this future roster, have played only in their home country teams so far in their career.

The expectations around OG will surely be high due to the org’s success in Dota 2 as back-to-back The International champions.