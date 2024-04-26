CS 2 player points gun at another player
Image via Valve
Category:
Counter-Strike

‘Let’s ban the cheaters’: Valve calls on CS2 players to combat hacking with return of Overwatch

Some hope for the better.
Image of Sharmila Ganguly
Sharmila Ganguly
|
Published: Apr 26, 2024 03:25 am

Counter-Strike 2’s latest update delighted the community, with Valve finally adding a highly missed anti-cheat feature back to the tac shooter. 

Recommended Videos

The On The Other Hand (April 25) patch notes for CS2 mention the return of the Overwatch system, enabling “trusted partners” to review match demos to help Valve in a seemingly never-ending war against cheaters. Considering it’ll work in tandem with VAC, the community is hopeful about Overwatch notably improving the game’s destructive cheating problem.

Nuke on CS2 with a player holding an AK-47
Overwatch is back. Image via Valve

For those unaware, Overwatch is a player-driven anti-cheat system (not the game developed by Blizzard Entertainment). Players selected for it can review gameplay demos of suspected cheaters reported by the community and offer their verdict on whether it’s a violation. The suspect gets scrutinized based on the following factors:

  1. Aim Assistance
  2. Vision Assistance
  3. Other External Assistance
  4. Griefing

Similar to CS:GO, only CS2 players who meet certain requirements and a high trust score are eligible to join as Overwatch’s Investigators. While Valve hasn’t announced the requirements, here’s what it was like in CS:GO:

  • At least 300 hours played in Counter-Strike
  • 150 wins in competitive mode
  • A rank not lower than Gold Nova I
  • A minimum of violations
  • No VAC bans

While Overwatch’s return should help in the battle against cheaters, it’s naturally not as reliable as VAC. To top it off, Valve has to ensure it moderates Overwatch well to filter careless reviews, as is the problem with any manual process. 

As one player pointed out, CS:GO’s iteration of the system fueled a lot of “botted” judgments right before it got removed altogether. Furthermore, there were no significant rewards for reviewing cases, making it seem like a waste of time. We hope Valve can address these issues with CS2’s version.

Dot Esports is supported by our audience. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn a small affiliate commission. Learn more
related content
Read Article CS2’s April 25 update is almost perfect apart from one ‘s**t’ decision
A CS2 character firing their weapon.
Category: Counter-Strike
Counter-Strike
CS2’s April 25 update is almost perfect apart from one ‘s**t’ decision
Mateusz Miter Mateusz Miter Apr 26, 2024
Read Article ESL Challenger Melbourne 2024 CS2: Schedule, results, teams, and more
The ESL Challenger Melbourne trophy on a plinth on-stage.
Category: Counter-Strike
Counter-Strike
ESL Challenger Melbourne 2024 CS2: Schedule, results, teams, and more
Nicholas Taifalos Nicholas Taifalos Apr 26, 2024
Read Article How to switch to left hand in CS2
CS2 player holding a deagle on Dust 2's A bomb site
Category: Counter-Strike
Counter-Strike
How to switch to left hand in CS2
Harrison Thomas and others Harrison Thomas and others Apr 26, 2024
Related Content
Read Article CS2’s April 25 update is almost perfect apart from one ‘s**t’ decision
A CS2 character firing their weapon.
Category: Counter-Strike
Counter-Strike
CS2’s April 25 update is almost perfect apart from one ‘s**t’ decision
Mateusz Miter Mateusz Miter Apr 26, 2024
Read Article ESL Challenger Melbourne 2024 CS2: Schedule, results, teams, and more
The ESL Challenger Melbourne trophy on a plinth on-stage.
Category: Counter-Strike
Counter-Strike
ESL Challenger Melbourne 2024 CS2: Schedule, results, teams, and more
Nicholas Taifalos Nicholas Taifalos Apr 26, 2024
Read Article How to switch to left hand in CS2
CS2 player holding a deagle on Dust 2's A bomb site
Category: Counter-Strike
Counter-Strike
How to switch to left hand in CS2
Harrison Thomas and others Harrison Thomas and others Apr 26, 2024
Author
Sharmila Ganguly
Staff Writer at Dot Esports. An enthusiastic gamer who bumped into the intricacies of video game journalism in 2021 and has been hustling ever since. Obsessed with first-person shooter titles, especially VALORANT. Contact: sharmila@dotesports.com