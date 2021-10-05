OG out of PGL Stockholm Major contention

OG can’t make it into the PGL Stockholm Major anymore following their defeat to FaZe and Heroic’s loss to BIG today in IEM Fall Europe’s top-12 decider matches. With these results, the Danish organization that made its name in another Valve title, Dota 2, will have to wait for 2022 to try to qualify for its first CS:GO Major.

FaZe were in control of today’s series for the most part and had the chance to finish things out in the second map, Inferno. But OG won 11 rounds in a row and completed what seemed like an impossible comeback. Even though OG had all the momentum in the world coming into the decider, Mirage, FaZe put their Inferno blunder aside and didn’t give their opponents any chances, winning the map 16-4.

OG’s official Twitter account urged fans to “be respectful to the players.” “They are the first ones upset and disappointed,” OG’s tweet reads. “They will need your positive vibes to come back even stronger.”

IEM Fall Europe’s top-12 bracket will resume tomorrow with FaZe and BIG fighting for ninth place, while OG will play Heroic for 11th place. BIG secured a spot in the Major by defeating Heroic, who were already qualified. FaZe, on the other hand, need to beat BIG to have a good chance of qualifying. If they secure this important win tomorrow, all they have to do is cheer for Copenhagen Flames, ENCE, Fiend, or Movistar Riders to fall short in the playoffs and finish in eighth.

The playoffs will begin on Wednesday, Oct. 7. There are only four European slots remaining for the PGL Stockholm Major. You can see which teams qualified for the Major here.