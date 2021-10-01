All teams qualified for 2021 PGL Stockholm Major

Only 24 CS:GO squads will make it into the most prestigious tournament of the year.

The PGL CS:GO Major is set to take place in Stockholm, Sweden from Oct. 26 to Nov. 7, with the playoffs being held at the Avicii Arena. The $2 million tournament will be the first Valve-sponsored event since the StarLadder Berlin Major in September 2019.

The last Regional Major Ranking (RMR) tournaments ahead of the Major are taking place under the umbrella of IEM Fall across six different regions: Europe, North America, CIS, Asia, Oceania, and South America. Each region has a determined number of slots, with Europe, CIS, and NA getting most of them.

The PGL Stockholm Major will kick off with the New Challengers Stage, which will see eight of the 16 teams advance to the New Legends Stage. Once again, half of the teams will be eliminated and the top eight will play in the playoffs at the Avicii Arena in Stockholm.

Here are all the teams qualified for the PGL Major Stockholm.

CIS

Natus Vincere

Team Spirit

Gambit

TBD

TBD

Na’Vi, Spirit, and Gambit have secured their spots in the PGL Stockholm Major and there only two more slots up for grabs. The regional competition will finish on Sunday, Oct. 23. We’ll then know all five teams and whether they’ll start in the New Challengers Stage or the New Legends Stage.

Oceania

Renegades (New Challengers Stage)

IEM Fall Oceania will also end on Oct. 3, but Renegades have already qualified for the PGL Major Stockholm regardless of the result of the grand finals since none of the other teams can catch up with them in the rankings.

Europe

TBD

TBD

TBD

TBD

TBD

TBD

TBD

TBD

TBD

TBD

TBD

North America

TBD

TBD

TBD

TBD

TBD

Asia

TBD

South America