Nordavind signs m1cks as new CS:GO head coach

Former Cloud9 assistant coach Joshua “⁠m1cks⁠” Micks has been appointed as the new head coach of Nordavind, a Norwegian esports organization that currently fields an international CS:GO roster.

With this move, Nordavind will effectively replace Dennis Rytter, a former Danish Counter-Strike pro who had been coaching the team since March 2019. As for m1cks, he’ll get the chance to fill a head coach position after several jobs as an analyst for teams such as Rogue, eUnited, Bravado, and Cloud9. He also worked as an assistant to Chris “⁠Elmapuddy⁠” Tebbit, the former head coach of the Cloud9 European lineup that was branded as “The Colossus” by manager Henry “HenryG” Greer.

Give a warm welcome to @joshm1cks, our new CS:GO head coach 🚀 M1cks arrives from Cloud9, has a clear vision for the team going forwards and is determined to win!





“Before this, I pretty much only done assistant coach and analyst types of stuff, so this will be my first real coaching role,” m1cks said in the official announcement video. “I was pretty excited when Nordavind contacted me because it seems like an actual organization with real organizational structure in how teams are run and it’s not like amateur-hour like some other esports orgs are.”

The 22-year-old, who had been in free agency since April, will be coaching Daniel Mertz, Kevin “HS” Tarn, Sabit “mirbit” Coktasar, Anton “supra” Tšernobai, and Jasper “tenzki” Plougmann. This lineup was put together in February and their best result so far was a runner-up finish to SKADE in the Elisa Invitational Spring in April. Nordavind are the 57th best CS:GO team in the world right now, according to HLTV’s world rankings.