Nordavind is reportedly in negotiations to sign O PLANO

O PLANO's days without an organization might come to an end soon.

Nordavind, a Norwegian esports organization that transfer-listed its entire CS:GO roster recently, is looking to sign Brazilian orgless roster O PLANO, according to a joint report between Rush B Media and Brazilian website Globo Esporte.

The deal between the two parties hasn’t been finalized, but the talks reportedly “appear to be progressing” since Nordavind and O PLANO want to make the deal happen. The Norwegian organization announced the benching of its CS:GO roster today and said it’s not leaving the scene.

If O PLANO come to terms with Nordavind, they’d have a new home to represent for the first time since Vito “kNgV-” Giuseppe, Alencar “trk” Rossato, Lucas “LUCAS1” Teles, Leonardo “leo_drk” Oliveira, and Vinicius “vsm” Moreira left MIBR at the beginning of the year to assemble an independent project alongside FURIA’s former AWPer Henrique “HEN1” Teles.

Since then, the team coached by the Brazilian legend Raphael “cogu” Camargo has been looking for a new home and started playing officially under the O PLANO tag in May. They’ve only played in two events, finishing fourth at cs_summit eight in May and second at DreamHack Open June North America. They’re boot camping in Warsaw, Poland, and plan to play in some tournaments in Europe after the player break is over.

O PLANO are one of the few teams still using a six-man roster after Valve’s decision in late January to penalize teams who sub out players in Regional Major Ranking (RMR) events, which is the way to qualify for the upcoming PGL Major in October.