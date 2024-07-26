Image Credit: Bethesda
The MongolZ celebrate at PGL Copenhagen
Photo by Stephanie Lindgren for PGL
Counter-Strike

No best-of-ones at IEM Cologne 2024 as ESL experiments with CS2 formats

The balance is being restored.
Gökhan Çakır
Gökhan Çakır
|

Published: Jul 25, 2024 09:03 pm

Counter-Strike 2’s glamorous IEM Cologne 2024 event won’t have any best-of-one matches, with organizers ESL today unveiling a more best-of-three-focused strategy today.

Recommended Videos

Best-of-ones have long been among the least favorite tournament formats for many CS2 fans and even professional players like Adam Friberg, who was very vocal about hating the short-changed play almost 10 years ago. Despite outcries, BO1s remained in the scene; until the recent Esports World Cup served as a tipping point.

ESL BO1 announcement CS2 Cologne
A very-welcomed change. Image via ESL

The EWC had a “Resurrection Stage” which hosted BO1s. This part of the event featured teams who were practically eliminated from the global tournament and was designed to give one of them a final chance. While the idea of giving such teams a last chance looked innovative, it scrapped an important part of CS2—adaptation.

Series played over three or even five maps allow teams to adapt and outplay their enemies overtime, while BO1s could favor cheesy strategies. The main reason why BO1s are often preferred is because they save time and money. Switching to BO3s for ESL might mean organizing a longer tournament, which would also bump up the costs in return.

CS2 fans were quick to show their appreciation for the change across X (formerly Twitter) and Reddit alike, with many hoping for it to succeed so more TOs make the swap. Several other tournament organizers have already started moving away from BO1s, with BLAST Premier: Fall Final 2024 and ESL Pro League Season 20, both of which are set to take place in September this year, sticking to BO3 and BO5 matches.

CS2 isn’t the only competitive title on the block with a BO1 problem either. Dota 2 and League of Legends fans have also been vocal about the situation. While BO1s may make way for some of the greatest upsets in competitive gaming, they don’t come close to beating a close three or five match series when it comes to hype.

Author
Image of Gökhan Çakır
Gökhan Çakır
Gökhan is a Staff Writer and Fortnite Lead at Dot Esports. Gökhan graduated as an industrial engineer in 2020 and has since been with Dot Esports. As a natural-born gamer, he honed his skills to a professional level in Dota 2. Upon giving up on the Aegis of Champions in 2019, Gökhan started his writing career, covering all things gaming, while his heart remains a lifetime defender of the Ancients.
