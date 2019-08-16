NiP will play through the ESL Pro League relegation stage

Ninjas in Pyjamas underperformed at the ESL Pro League pre-relegation stage today and will have one last chance to avoid relegation to ESEA MDL season 32.

NiP won just one CS:GO match at the pre-relegation stage in the first round against Turkey5, a team that was immediately relegated to ESEA MDL after. The Ninjas lost yesterday to French team Heretics 2-1 and were outplayed by Windigo, who aren’t even playing with their new lineup. The Bulgarians beat NiP 2-1 and will play for an ESL Pro League season 10 spot against Heretics.

NiP 🇸🇪 @ #TI9 🇨🇳 on Twitter Good game, well played @WindigoGG 🤝 Overpass – 14:16 Nuke – 16:7 Dust2 – 7:16 #GONINJAS #CSGO #ESLProLeague

NiP won’t face any bad teams at the relegation stage tomorrow, either. Team Spirit and Sprout are both experienced squads just like Heretics and Windigo. If the Ninjas don’t wake up in time, they might be relegated to ESEA MDL season 32. Big teams like Virtus Pro have gone down this path before and haven’t been able to get back into the ESL Pro League yet.

But NiP’s players are almost at the top in terms of statistics. Christopher “GeT_RiGhT” Alesund has a 1.19 rating and Jonas “Lekr0” Olofson has a 1.17. This may indicate some flaws in NiP’s teamwork since the only person who’s underperforming is one of the best players on the squad, Fredrik “REZ” Sterner.

The relegation stage will be played from Aug. 17 to 18. You can keep up with the action on ESL’s Twitch and YouTube channels.