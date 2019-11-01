NiP upset Astralis at BLAST Pro Series Copenhagen

Astralis have never won BLAST Pro Series Copenhagen before—and history is about to repeat itself.

The Danes are unrecognizable at this CS:GO tournament so far. After being demolished by FaZe Clan earlier today, they suffered their second brutal loss to Ninjas in Pyjamas, who won the first 12 rounds of the game on Overpass.

BLAST Pro Series on Twitter DAY 1 IS IN THE BAG! @FaZeClan and @NiPGaming are in the lead with 2 victories each. @astralisgg continue to struggle on home turf. Nothing is settled yet. #BLASTProSeries #Copenhagen

Astralis reacted in the end of the first half thanks to Lukas “gla1ve” Rossander. The captain won a crucial one-vs-two clutch against Jonas “Lekr0” Olofsson and Simon “twist” Eliasson.

For a moment, NiP probably felt like they were losing control of the game. But the Swedes had such a huge lead to work with that Astralis’ efforts were in vain.

Lekr0 is having his best tournament of the year so far. He dropped 17 kills against Cloud9 in the opening round and delivered 25 frags against Astralis.

Lekr0 triple kill hold (Overpass) Clip of BLASTProSeries_B Playing Counter-Strike: Global Offensive – Clipped by The_Real_Zenith

It’s hard to find a reason to explain Astralis’ poor performances so far. They skipped StarSeries i-League season eight last week to prepare for BLAST Pro Series Copenhagen this weekend and IEM Beijing next week. Caster Auguste “Semmler” Massonnat pointed out that Astralis spent a lot of time doing meet and greets with Danish fans yesterday and they might be feeling the pressure to perform in front of their home crowd.

NiP, on the other hand, usually play well at BLAST events and have almost reached the grand finals twice this year. The Swedes will begin tomorrow with a 2-0 record and may play in the grand finals for the first time.

Astralis will try to rebound tomorrow against Team Liquid at 8am CT. NiP will face FaZe, who also won their two first matches.