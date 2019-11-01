FaZe demolish Astralis at BLAST Pro Series Copenhagen, win 16 rounds in a row

Astralis suffered a brutal loss against FaZe Clan today in the opening round of the BLAST Pro Series Copenhagen CS:GO event.

Marcelo “coldzera” David and crew won 16 consecutive rounds on Inferno after losing the pistol round and the anti-eco. FaZe simply put up an incredible defense that broke Astralis to pieces round after round.

Olof “olofmeister” Kajbjer had 21 kills, closely followed by coldzera’s 19 frags. The Brazilian even had an ace in the fifth round, which certainly gave him a confidence boost for the rest of the match. It’s not easy to grab four kills with the M4A1-s, even when the enemies don’t have armor.

coldzera anti-eco ACE Clip of BLASTProSeries_B Playing Counter-Strike: Global Offensive – Clipped by The_Real_Zenith

For Astralis, Andreas “Xyp9x” Højsleth was the only player fragging consistently, finishing with 14 kills. His teammates didn’t even reach double digits, which is strange since Inferno is one of Astralis’ best maps.

Most fans weren’t expecting FaZe to beat Astralis today since this new lineup hasn’t shown too much promise in recent tournaments, even though colzera and Helvijs “broky” Saukants joined at the end of September.

This type of victory is huge for FaZe’s players, especially coldzera, who said in a interview with HLTV that he was feeling pressure in past tournaments. FaZe already won a BLAST Pro Series event in Miami in April, so they likely understand that momentum is important in a competition with so many best-of-one games.

FaZe will face Na’Vi next at 2:50pm CT, while Astralis will play against NiP.