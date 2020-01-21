NiP signs nawwk to complete its CS:GO team

Tim “nawwk” Jonasson has joined Ninjas in Pyjamas’ CS:GO team to replace the legendary Patrik “f0rest” Lindberg, the organization announced today.

The 22-year-old has been playing for smaller Swedish teams, such as passions and x6tence Galaxy, since 2017. Nawwk gained more fame in 2019 when he joined GamerLegion in March and quickly became the best player on the squad.

Although nawwk was playing mostly with the AWP on GamerLegion, he arrives in NiP to be more of a hybrid player, meaning that Simon “twist” Eliasson will still be the team’s main sniper, at least for now.

“Joining NiP is an amazing feeling. It has been a dream ever since I started playing CS:GO,” nawwk said. “I’ll be playing as a hybrid/second AWPer and although that’s a new challenge for me, I’m ready to put in the hard work and show what I’m capable of. With this lineup, I see great things happening in the near future.”

F0rest was never the problem of this roster, but the 31-year-old is entering the last phase of his career. He’s reportedly joining Dignitas alongside Christopher “GeT_RiGhT” Alesund, Richard “Xizt” Landström, and Adam Friberg, three ex-teammates from NiP, which may indicate that he wants to play with his longtime friends.

Nawwk, on the other hand, could be the sparkle that this roster needs. We’ll have to wait and see if he can play with rifles just as good as he is with the AWP, though.