NiP, MOUZ, OG to compete at Global Esports Tour Dubai in June

The Esports Management Group (EMG) has unveiled today the Global Esports Tour Dubai, a $250,000 CS:GO tournament that will take place at the Dubai World Trade Centre from June 9 to 11.

The tournament organizer invited Ninjas in Pyjamas, OG, MOUZ, Movistar Riders, Complexity, Falcons, and TYLOO to attend the tournament. The team list is wrapped up by NASR, who won their spot via the Middle East and North Africa closed qualifier in November 2021 against Triple 6. Out of all of these eight teams, NiP are by far the best one in terms of world rankings, at least. The Swedish powerhouse are the No. 4 CS:GO team in the world, according to HLTV.

The Global Esports Tour Dubai is a part of the EMG Festival 2022. The tournament will not feature a group stage, only a single-elimination best-of-three playoff bracket. Fans who wish to follow the action live from the Dubai World Trade Centre in front of the stage will be able to purchase their tickets soon, according to EMG.

Global Esports Tour Dubai is one of the three big CS:GO tournaments in June. IEM Dallas is already underway and will finish on Sunday, June 5, while the BLAST Premier Spring Final will run from June 15 to 19 in Lisbon, Portugal.

As of this moment, EMG has not revealed the seedings for the tournament but it is expected that NiP will play NASR in the quarterfinals, given that they’re the best and worst-ranked teams at the event.